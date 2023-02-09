Telegraph launches scathing attack on Welsh devolution
The Telegraph has launched a scathing attack on Welsh devolution saying it has “enshrined dependency, resentment and a begging-bowl culture.”
The opinion article by Sunday Telegraph editor Allister Heath tore apart Wales’s legislative powers saying it had “failed disastrously” and “rather than saving the UK, it has fractured it.”
Cardiff was bashed throughout the piece along with Edinburgh which didn’t escape Heath’s penned condemnations.
Wales and Scotland were decribed as having a “dirty secret” as “Holyrood or the Senedd don’t want the real deal, they are terrified of having to pay for their spending. They don’t want to risk going bust.”
In the piece published on Thursday night, Heath aimed heavy criticism at Nicola Sturgeon saying Scotland had been ruined by both her and former Scottish First Minister, Alex Salmond.
Blasting both the Senedd and Holyrood, Heath wrote: “After 25 years, what more evidence do we need that Britain’s brand of devolution is broken.”
He added that devolution encourages “pork-barrel politics”.
In November last year another Telegraph columnist wrote that Mark Drakeford had enforced a “scroogefest” during the pandemic as Wales’s lockdown rules were stricter than those over the border.
In yesterday’s latest Telegraph devolution disapproval, Wales was again ridiculed for its “absurdly strict” lockdown rules.
The article said: “Wales mirrors Scotland’s decline. It is controlled by an even lower calibre of power-crazed bureaucrats, as epitomised by their absurdly strict lockdown which saw the erection of a border with England and clothing and toys sections of supermarkets cordoned off.”
Heath also condemned Wales’s NHS accusing it of being “even worse than England’s” as “Welsh patients have been more likely than those in England to wait four hours in A&E in every single month since 2012.”
Sadiq Khan didn’t escape the Telegraph finger pointing fest with Heath writing that “Unlike Scotland and Wales, London craves real devolution”.
Heath then went on to jab at Khan’s plan to tax older vehicles as “idiocy”.
He added: “The mayor’s failure on crime and the Met is unforgivable. Proponents of devolution point to the improvements in public transport since 1997 as the principal benefit of the mayoralty, but Khan’s management of the loss-making Transport for London has been abysmal.”
“Rotten boroughs”
Editor, Heath also speculated that Scotland and Wales would be “richer, better educated and healthier today had they been governed directly from Westminster by Labour, Coalition and Tory governments since 1997” but the writer also accused Labour of weakening Westminster by “handing powers to Brussels, judges and devolved assemblies.”
The Telegraph publication said the “failure” of Wales and Scotland’s self governance or “sham devolution” is why “nations or cities have become rotten boroughs.”
Heath also accused voters in Wales and Scotland as making their choices on “identitarian grounds, backing Labour in urban areas or the SNP in Scotland regardless of results. They might hate anti-car low-traffic neighbourhoods, but can’t find it in themselves to vote Tory.”
The Sunday editor applauded Rishi Sunak’s decision to veto Sturgeon’s “appalling” Gender Recognition Reform Bill calling it a “masterstroke” as it had sent her support for independence “plummeting”.
Heath ended his anti-devotion rant by suggesting Sunak intervene in other areas of devolved power saying “Tories need to rethink devolution from first principles”.
If Scotland and Wales are so bad why doesn’t England declare independence and get rid of us. Why do they oppose the independence vote in Scotland? Not surprising to see that the Telegraph believes in extreme right wing measures or complete centralization, something that has been proven for centuries not to work
I call on every person in Cymru, be you born on the land or come here to live, if you love this country, if you see the word “Cymru” and get that feeling in your chest and your head feels a little clearer, if you see the mountains and feel that you are home, if you see the valleys and the moors and are struck by their majesty, if every time you think of the rivers, seas, lakes, waterfalls you smile in contentment, then stand up for it all, because The Time is NOW. The Senedd is all we have… Read more »
If we don’t buy the Telegraph why should we even consider, as serious, the nonsense it writes? Seems the old Tory story, bash something else so our mistakes don’t show.
This comes in the tory rags at regular intervals especially the Torygraph the tories are control freaks they want to hold on to whats left of their colonies because thats the way they look at us. Previous to develution we where ruled from London for donkeys years did we fair any better NO look at the state of the U K under tory rule a mess as i say to people i know who are tory as a Citzen of Cymru why do you vote for an english nationalist party because that is what tories are
What sheer arrogance. It clearly implies that Wales and Scotland cannot govern themselves properly without England. And its not like Westminster has ever made bad decisions, partygate anyone? Yes the Welsh and Scottish governments can make bad decisions from time to time, but if we don’t like their policies then we can vote them out. Overcentralised government does not work. I notice that Heath doesn’t include the Northern Ireland Assembly in his criticism? Which half the time is suspended because of political deadlock. It has had former paramilitaries in its ranks as well as far right nutjobs known as the… Read more »
The unashamed hatred of the Empire in print for all to read. An Empire which purports to respect and defend democracies around the world except for those colonies still under its’ oppressive authoritarian jack boot. It wants us to vote for its’ political hench mob which plots our eradication but at every opportunity, we trumpet loud and clear that WE DO NOT WANT THEM! Their problem is that the governments in Wales and Scotland are showing what governing FOR the people is about which is diametrically opposed to the Tories’ profit first and anti people agenda. When we are free,… Read more »
This the day after a visit by the Ukrainian leader who is lauded for his bravery and resolve in his attempts to save his democratic right to be an independent nation. But if their neighbours have any notion of a separate identify from their English overlords the are ridiculed and slated!
Pork barrel politics = Levelling Up!!
The Telegraph makes more Welsh nationalists – even if it is for a few hours – than Plaid Cymru and Yes Cymru ever will. They must envy that. What they do share with The Telegraph is creating a nationalism based on hate rather than a true love of Wales.