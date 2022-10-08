Telegraph newspaper calls for Wales to be given St David’s Day off

Support for a St David’s Day bank holiday for Wales has come from a perhaps unexpected source – the Telegraph newspaper.

The strongly Conservative and Unionist-leaning newspaper said that “with Scotland and Northern Ireland granted a day off to celebrate their patron saints, it’s only fair that Wales gets one too”.

The editorial penned by one of the newspaper’s editors, Gareth Davies, said that a bank holiday on 1 March would follow St David’s final two commands to his nation, ‘Gwnewch y pethau bychain’ (do the little things) a ‘byddwch lawen’ (be joyful).

“Well there’s nothing joyful about being dragged into work on St David’s Day seething in the knowledge that our counterparts in Northern Ireland and Scotland are afforded a day in the pub,” the article said.

“So not only do we not get our Welsh dragon on the Union Flag, but we also work an extra day a year.

“Meanwhile Scotland and Northern Ireland are represented handsomely on the flag of Great Britain. And they get a day off as a pat on the back.”

The article added: “This isn’t a mad, Leftist notion. It’s actually a very British movement of decency and fair play.

“We’re not workshy by any means, unlike our European friends. For the record, Austria gets up to 15 days off a year, Denmark 14, France 12, and Germany and Spain up to 14, depending on where you live.”

‘English and proud’

The Telegraph‘s intervention comes after Welsh Secretary of State Robert Buckland said that Wales should get St David’s Day off – but only if they give up another bank holiday.

South Swindon MP Robert Buckland told S4C’s Y Byd yn ei Le programme: “My personal view would be get rid of May Day, and have St David’s Day as our bank holiday, and it would be a nice quid pro pro.”

But the Telegraph said that both Wales and England should get a national day off to celebrate their respective nation saints.

“While we are here – England should get a day off for St George’s Day too,” they said.

“So if there was one day of the year that the English could feel comfortable adding the red cross to their Twitter bio or posting that they are ‘English and proud’ without the threat of being branded a fascist, then there should be another bank holiday in the calendar.”

