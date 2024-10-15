Telegraph reports ‘boom’ in ‘Britons’ quitting England for Wales

Stephen Price A Sunday Telegraph article has highlighted a record high in migrants from England moving to other parts of the UK amid cost of living struggles – with Wales seeing the most dramatic increase. Discussing newly published data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), Economics Reporter, Melissa Lawford, shared that net migration out of England to other nations in the UK ‘soared by 53pc’ in the year to June 2023 to hit 31,393. The levels of internal migration are the highest since comparable data began in 2001-2, excluding the height of the pandemic.

Wales

Wales has seen the most dramatic increase in migration from England, with a 65% increase year on year to 17, 559 – again, a record high save for 2020, standing in stark contrast to the net outflow seen a decade ago.

Using data from Centre for Cities from 2022, Lawson explained that “people are most likely to move to Wales when they are student age; when they are in their early 30s; and aged between 55 and 64”.

Cardiff was the local authority that recorded the highest level of net inward migration in Wales, with concerns from locals voiced regularly over the number of houses being built, who they are being built for, and the impact on local schools, roads and surgeries.

Meanwhile, Scotland saw a more modest increase of 13,900 – a figure 39% higher than before the Covid 19 pandemic.

Lawford sees the current migration trends as economically driven, in contrast to the pandemic ‘race for space’ and escape from England’s cities.

She writes: “Net internal migration out of England surged during the pandemic, when lockdown and the shift to homeworking triggered a race for space, but returned to pre-Covid levels in 2020-21. This suggests that the new rise is not an extended pandemic trend but a fresh response to the cost of living crisis.”

“The year to mid-2023 encompassed the worst of the inflation crisis, which peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1pc in October 2022.

“Rents also soared across the country during this period, while house prices were at their post-pandemic highs.”

Flight

Discussing the starkly different house prices across the UK, along with data from Hamptons and Countrywide Estate Agents, Lawton shared that people moving from London made up 7% of buyers moving into Wales in 2024 so far – although this data doesn’t include those renting or moving into, or being allocated, Welsh social housing.

Northern Ireland saw the smallest increase in net migration, falling to a three year low of 39 people.

This data comes as official data showed the largest rise in the UK population on record since 1971 – figures Lawson says ‘masks a major internal movement within the UK population’.

