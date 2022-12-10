Telegraph’s own readers agog as paper rates God Save the King a better anthem than Hen Wlad fy Nahadau

The Telegraph‘s own readers were gobsmacked after they argued that God Save the King was a better anthem than Hen Wlad fy Nhadau.

The newspaper ranked the English anthem above the Welsh one in a rundown of which World Cup team has the best anthem.

Despite being consistently appraised as one of the best national anthems, Hen Wlad fy Nhadau was ranked only 14th out of 32 by the newspaper in a list of which national had the best anthem.

God Save the King was ranked 10th, despite the paper admitting that it was “sluggish”.

The Welsh anthem lost points for not being “an official anthem by law” only “used as one and is sung at sporting events and governmental ceremonies”.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph said that God Save the King was “possibly on the sluggish side for universal acclaim”.

“But in honour of the new King, Charles III, we’ve ranked this reasonably high on the list – plus, some of us quite like our anthem, okay?”

But the ranking did not impress the Telegraph’s own readers, with one of those commenting online saying that the rankings were “all over the place”.

“You are seriously having a laugh – in a list of 32 the English national anthem comes 50th,” Clive Woodbridge said. “And we can’t sing in properly because it is so funereal.”

“We have the best contemporary music in the world for the past sixty years but a truly awful anthem,” Michael O’Donnell said.

“As an Englishman I hate to say it, but the French, Welsh, Brazilian and Australian national anthems beat ours hands down,” Phil Tea responded.

“Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau at 14 and below God Save The King?” Susan Lewis asked. “I am not sure many English supporters would agree with that!”

‘Tuneless’

Irene Gunn was also confused by the rankings, responding “Our anthem is rather a dirge and doesn’t stir any passion in either the players or crowd. The French, Welsh and possibly the Italian anthems beat ours hands down.”

“Daily Telegraph ranked that awful dirge above Wales’ anthem – from the Land of Song!” Alan Argent said.

Nicholas Hazelton said: “I love the monarchy but hate our national anthem. As a musical piece its boring and tuneless.”

“Mae Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau has got to be right up there, surely,” Christopher House said. “Making me tingle just writing about it. French is good though as well.”

“God Save the King above Mae Hen Wlad for Nadau?” Huw Evans asked. “Absurd.”

“I don’t think that your rankings would be shared by anyone else on the planet!” David Evans said. “‘God save the king’ is dire! Must be in the bottom five. Above the anthems of Germany and Wales? That is a joke.”

England’s opponents in the World Cup quarter-final, France, were rated to have the best anthem of all.

