Temperature hits 17C in Wales on warmest day of the year so far

The temperature hit 17C in Gogerddan in Ceredigion today on the hottest day in Wales so far this year.

The warm temperatures are expected to continue tomorrow, reaching between 15C and 18C according to the Met Office – above the average for this time of year.

The high pressure which is currently centred over Denmark will move away on Sunday leading to colder weather.

Temperatures in England were a notch higher than Wales at 17.5C in the West Sussex village of Wiggonholt.

But Scotland is expected to experience the best of the weather with the temperature reaching 20C tomorrow.

While most will welcome the Spring-like weather, the Met Office warned that it would also bring some problems for those suffering from hay fever.

“The mild winter means that the birch pollen is likely to be released earlier than normal – possibly in central and southern areas later on this month,” the Met Office said.

“Tree pollen occurs first, typically until mid-May, and affects around 25% of people.

“Most people are allergic to grass pollen, which actually has two peaks, and the season lasts until July.

“Weed pollen can be released at any time but the season typically covers the end of June to September.”

