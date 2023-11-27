Temperatures to plunge again next week with chance of sleet and snow

Temperatures are set to plunge again midway through next week, with a chance of sleet and snow falling in some areas.

The Met Office said a brief return to slightly milder conditions would make way for a widespread chilly spell, with figures potentially falling as low as -8C.

It comes after parts of the Wales experienced sub-zero temperatures on both Friday and Saturday evening.

Cold

Greg Dewhurst, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Overall, it is generally a cold week to come – less cold tonight into tomorrow morning, for a time a short, less cold spell, before frost and fog are the main features initially.

“Then there is potential for some rain and some hill snow as we move through the latter part of Wednesday into Thursday.”

An area of low pressure moving in from the south west on Thursday could meet colder air and create rain across south Wales which could turn to snow over higher ground.

There will also be a risk of some wintry showers in north Wales with the potential for hill snow, with temperatures below average.

Brighter

Mr Dewhurst said the vast majority of the UK will be frost-free on Sunday night, due to the cloud and rain around, with temperatures generally between 3C and 6C.

Wales will be quite cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Monday morning, before an area of low pressure pulls south eastwards towards the continent to create brighter spells.

Figures will peak in double figures in south Wales on Monday but will begin to slide heading into Tuesday, which will be largely dry with some early fog and sunny spells.

Temperatures plummeted to -6C in Tirabad, Powys on Friday night – the coldest night of the autumn in Wales so far.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

