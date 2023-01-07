Temporary closures at nature reserve as restoration work on rare peatlands continues

Natural Resources Wales has announced that parts of a nature reserve near Tregaron will temporarily close from next week in order for restoration work to continue.

Cors Caron National Nature Reserve is in the valley of the River Teifi and one of seven places included in the Welsh Raised Bogs Project.

The raised bogs at Cors Caron are areas of peat, up to ten metres deep, which have built up over the last 12,000 years and are among of the most intact examples of raised peat bogs in Britain.

In the latest stage of restoration works, the main visitor car park close from Monday 9 January for three weeks while contractors re-lay drainage and carry out resurfacing work.

The main visitor boardwalk will then close from February until the end of March, while contractors install low-elevation contour bunding, and the reprofile older bunds in the area within the main boardwalk.

Bunds are low level banks of peat and help to plug holes and cracks appearing on some parts of the bog that have become drier. The bunds act like dams and stop water from flowing off the bog.

Thrive

This work will improve the natural water levels of the bog and ensure it remains wet and spongy which are ideal conditions for important plants like sphagnum, and for wildlife.

A rich mix of habitats has developed along the route of the old Aberystwyth to Carmarthen railway at the margins of Cors Caron making the reserve an ideal home for wildlife. Red kite, hen harrier, curlew and skylark can be seen above the reserve, whilst the bog is home to dragonflies, lizards and otters.

Mike James, Senior Officer Land Management for Natural Resources Wales, said: “The car park needs some routine maintenance to make sure the surface stays even and to stop potholes from appearing.”

“Visitors will still be able to park in the lay-by north along the B4343 road towards Pontrhydfendigaid. This gives access to the railway line walk which will remain open during the work closures.”

Rebecca Thomas from the LIFE Welsh Raised Bogs project said: “As well as creating the low elevation contour bunds we will also be doing some reprofiling work on the larger bunds in this area that were originally done over 40 years ago.”

“This involves reducing the height of the bund itself, to prevent small trees from establishing on the crest of the bund, as well as making the pools shallower, in the hope that more sphagnum will colonise and thrive.”

The railway line walk will remain open for visitors during the work closures.

