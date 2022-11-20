Temporary shuttle bus launched to help stranded residents following Menai Bridge closure

A new shuttle bus service will be launched tomorrow (21 November) to help commuters in the south of Anglesey following the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge.

The bridge was closed to all traffic with immediate effect on 21 October by the Welsh Government, in the interest of public safety, after serious risks were identified and structural engineers recommended closing the bridge.

As a consequence bus service to and from Penmon, Caim, Glanrafon was halted.

The County Council has now managed to secure funding from Welsh Government to provide a new shuttle bus that will service residents in these areas.

Christmas

The government have initially agreed to fund this service until Christmas.

Welcoming the news, local Seiriol ward members Cllr Carwyn Jones, Cllr Alun Roberts and Cllr Gary Pritchard said: “We have been liaising with community members affected and have been pressing for a solution. We welcome this funding by the Welsh Government to provide the shuttle connection service.”

Highways, Waste and Property Portfolio Holder, Cllr Dafydd Rhys Thomas added, “I would like to thank Welsh Government, our Highways Officers at Anglesey Council, and Gwynfor Coaches for their support and work to help facilitate this new arrangement and service.”

He added, “This will undoubtedly help the local community and commuters to access key bus services and commute for the coming few weeks.”

Residents and commuters travelling over the Britannia Bridge are also being encouraged to consider car sharing and to use the park and share/ride facilities at Gaerwen (LL60 6AR) and Llanfairpwll (LL61 5YR).

Head of Service Highways Waste & Property, Huw Percy explained, “We understand motorists’ frustration given the current situation with the Menai Suspension Bridge.”

“However, we are working hard and closely with Welsh Government to mitigate the effect this has on our residents, visitors and the local road network.”

The Council is also measuring the impact the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge has had on businesses in the Town through an online survey – more information can be found here…

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

