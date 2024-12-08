Tens of thousands still without power in Storm Darragh aftermath

Tens of thousands of people are facing a second night without power on Sunday after the widespread disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

A yellow wind warning for Wales and the whole of England Wales also remains in place until 6pm, with the Met Office warning further strong winds of up to 70mph could cause possible short-term loss of power.

The Energy Networks Association said around 161,000 customers were still without power as of 2pm on Sunday due to the damage caused by the storm, but added that 91% of affected customers had now had their connection restored.

Warnings

There were nine flood warnings and 16 flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s not quite the calm after the storm, but it is calmer than yesterday, for sure.

“There are still some disruptive winds around because whilst the low that is Storm Darragh has now cleared away towards the south east, tightly-packed isobars across much of the country indicate we do still have some very windy weather to come through today.

National Highways said the M48 at Severn Bridge between J1 and J2 and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge were both closed due to strong winds.

Calls

Delta Wellbeing, a council-owned care-line service in Carmarthenshire, said it had received more than 26,000 calls due to Storm Darragh over the weekend.

Although temperatures will be near average for the time of year, it is going to feel “markedly colder” due to the persistent winds, Mr Burkill said.

Storm Darragh brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

In England two men were killed on Saturday by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

One man died when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon, while another, in his 40s, was killed a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire at about 9am on Saturday.

Drop-in centres

Drop-in centres have been arranged for the significant numbers of people in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys still without power, today.

Those affected will be able to charge mobile devices and have a hot drink, and some locations also have additional facilities such as hot showers.

The full is of centres is:

Carmarthenshire

Carmarthen, St Clears and Llandovery leisure centres will open until midnight today.

Carmarthen and St Clears will reopen tomorrow morning at 6:30am and Llandovery at 7:30am.

Warm space with hot drinks available.

Charging facilities for electric devices.

Hot Water – people can bring their own flasks to fill up and take home.

Use of shower facilities.

Ceredigion

Council Offices, Penmorfa, Aberaeron

Cardigan Leisure Centre, Cardigan

Plascrug Leisure Centre, Aberystwyth

Warm space with hot drinks available.

Charging facilities for electric devices.

Hot Water – people can bring their own flasks to fill up and take home.

Use of shower facilities (excluding Aberaeron).

Pembrokeshire

Following leisure centres open until 9pm today and reopen at 6am tomorrow:

Haverfordwest Leisure Centre

St Davids Leisure Centre

Letterston Memorial Hall

Tenby Leisure Centre

Pembroke Leisure Centre

Crymych Leisure Centre (this may cover people living on the border with Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire also)

Powys

Welshpool and Brecon leisure centres open until midnight today (will stay open overnight if needed).

They will offer a chance to keep warm, have a hot drink and snack, and recharge batteries (bring your chargers with you).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

