Tesco cheers highest market share since 2016 after strong festive sales

Tesco said it benefited from investments in prices as customers switched to the chain, with recent industry figures from Kantar showing its market share reached a nine-year high of 28.5% in the 12 weeks to December 29.

It confirmed it remained on track with recently upgraded full-year profit guidance for around £2.9 billion in retail underlying earnings.

Chief executive Ken Murphy said Tesco would “do our very best” to keep prices low in the face of a raft of cost increases linked to the autumn Budget.

Tesco, which has more than 300,000 employees, confirmed it was facing a hit of around £250 million a year from the increase in national insurance contributions when the changes roll out in April, with more hikes due from the minimum wage rise, which it will confirm when it reports full year results.

Mr Murphy said: “What I won’t say is there will be no inflation, but we’ll do out very best to minimise the impact.”

The firm is planning to make cost savings across the business to offset the extra wage bill, for example through better buying and freight.

The firm said it was not planning to make changes to its workforce or hiring plans, but Mr Murphy said: “We never make a commitment one way or another.

“Encouragingly though, we have added people to the business over the last couple of years.”