Tesco launches fundraiser to support medical research into food allergies.

Shoppers in Wales are being urged to back an in-store fundraising campaign later this month to support medical research into food allergies.

For the fifth year running, Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s leading food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food allergies.

From Monday 22 to Sunday 28 April, stores will be contributing 10p from every own brand Free From product bought in stores and online.

Customers can also support the charity by rounding up their bill at self-service tills throughout the week.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

The campaign aims to increase awareness in Wales about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Clinical research

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE, said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fifth year running. Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The work that Natasha’s Foundation has done to date has been fantastic and we are delighted to be able to support this for a fifth year.

“There are now 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome any shoppers in Wales to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”

