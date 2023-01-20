TfW and Ramblers Cymru launch new project to get more people using public transport to access walking routes

Transport for Wales and Ramblers Cymru have launched a new project to get more people using public transport to access local walking routes and help improve their health and wellbeing.

‘Train, talk, walk’ will encourage people to use local train services to access new family-friendly walking routes that are being created by Ramblers Cymru, that start and finish from local stations.

In total, 20 walking routes will be developed at five stations in south Wales, and 15 in north Wales.

These proposed locations in south Wales include Merthyr to Pentrebach, Cardiff Bay, Aberdare, Heath Low Level (Cardiff), and Barry Island. Additional linear walks for the south area include Llandeilo to Dinefwr Park, and Trehafod to Pontypridd or Cardiff to Penarth.

The planned routes in north Wales include Gwersyllt (Wrexham), Flint, Barmouth, Caergwrle, Prestatyn, Rhosneigr, Penrhyndeudraeth, Newtown, Aberystwyth, Hawarden, Llanrwst, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Pwllheli, Porthmadog, and Criccieth. Additional linear walks could include Colwyn Bay, Bangor, and Rhosneigr.

Guided walks

To coincide with these walks and Visit Wales’s Year of the Trails, the partnership will also feature series of introductory guided walks throughout Wales, starting in April.

Hugh Evans, Head of Community Rail at Transport for Wales said: “We’re really excited to launch this partnership project with Ramblers Cymru and it’s simply about encouraging more people to become more active and use their public transport network to gain access to local walking routes.

“It’s important that people are aware that there are many relatively easy walks that can be reached by a simple train journey and chance to get some exercise, visit a new area, and improve their wellbeing.”

Angela Charlton, director at Ramblers Cymru added: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Transport for Wales on this project to develop walks. Ramblers Cymru want to see walking at the heart of communities and an outdoors that is more accessible to more people.

“We hope that by using our expertise to create these walks from train stations we can encourage communities to explore their local area and visitors to come and enjoy a positive outdoor experience in a more sustainable way.

“The family friendly routes will showcase hidden gems across the train network to encourage people to explore more of Wales spending money and bringing economic benefits with them as they discover the people and communities along the way.”

Alongside the newly developed walks Ramblers Cymru will also be delivering team building events and activities for Transport for Wales staff, including paths and maps training and activity days to improve access to the outdoors in local communities.

