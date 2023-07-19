TfW Chief Exec to face MPs on South Wales Metro cost and train cancellations

Transport for Wales’ Chief Executive will face a grilling from MPs today on cost overruns of the South Wales Metro and the reliability of rail services.

The Welsh Affairs Committee will be holding a one-off evidence session at 10am this morning with Chief Executive, James Price to examine TfW.

When funding for the South Wales Metro was confirmed in 2018, £738 million was made available.

However, more recently, this figure has increased to around £1 billion.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, Chair of the Senedd’s Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, will be guesting the evidence session where MPs will also likely discuss the reliability of train services across Wales.

Concern

In recent months serious concerns have been raised about TfW rail services.

In the year 2021-2022, 4% of TfW rail services were cancelled, an increase from 2.2% 2017-2020 – this is despite fewer trains operating.

A Transport Focus survey found that there was only a 69% satisfaction with punctuality and reliability.

Concerns have also been raised over maintenance of the fleet which have experienced three fires between February and March 2023 alone.

Members will also be asking witnesses about the South Wales mainline and bus services across Wales.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

