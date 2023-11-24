TfW December timetable change

This December Transport for Wales (TfW) will deliver additional services and trains across north and south Wales and into England.

With the next timetable period running from 10 December to 1 June next year, the rail operator plans to almost double the number of services on the Ebbw Vale line thanks to a £70million investment.

Brand new services will start running between Newport and Ebbw Vale Town during the timetable period as a result of the investment.

Key link

TfW is also planning to run daytime services every 45 minutes on the Wrexham Central to Bidston line, an increase from every hour.

The reintroduction of hourly Chester to Liverpool services via Liverpool will provide another key link between the two cities for customers north of the network

Fifty brand new trains have now joined the fleet with more than 100 set to be introduced on the mainline and Metro networks over the next two years.

A full hourly service between Cardiff and Cheltenham Spa will also start next year as more trains become available.

Customers on all TfW services should double check their journey times as usual times may differ.

Collaboration

TfW’s Planning and Performance Director Colin Lea said: “We’re delighted to be introducing new services on key routes in both the north and south of our network in this timetable period.

“The Ebbw Vale project showed fantastic collaboration with our partners to almost double the number of services on the line, with the new link to Newport, and allows greater opportunities for leisure, learning and commuting.

“In Wrexham and Deeside it gives more choice and better reliability on the Borderlands line to Bidston, while the full return of Liverpool-Chester services is now possible following completion of crew training on our new trains.

“The most important thing is to please check your travel details before you travel.”

Customers can see what the timetable will look like by planning a journey HERE

