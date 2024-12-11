TfW issues warning after fraudulent payment codes found in station carparks

Emily Price

Transport for Wales has warned its customers to be vigilant after fraudulent QR code smart payment options were found in station carparks.

Fake codes have appeared stuck to payment information boards in two TfW carparks in south Wales.

When scanned, the code takes customers to a fake website that steals payment information.

Fake

The rail operator says it’s carrying out further checks and will remove any scam codes but has urged the public to get in touch with details of anything suspicious.

QR codes are barcodes that can be scanned by mobile phones to access payment portals and websites.

RAAC reported in August that there had been an increase in fake codes being stuck to parking machines which were tricking drivers out of their money.

Fraudulent

Several Welsh councils also reported that scam codes had been found carparks located in tourist hotspots over the summer.

Not only does the scam put drivers at risk of their money being stolen, it also means that they may unknowingly fail to pay for parking through official channels.

Drivers who believe they might have been affected by the scam are advised to contact their bank immediately.

A Transport for Wales spokesperson said: “Our car park operators have removed QR code stickers from payment information boards at two sites, which would have directed customers to a fraudulent payment website.

“Further checks will now be carried out at other car parks and we advise customers to be vigilant when using these payment options and to report anything suspicious.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

