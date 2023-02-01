TfW launches new bilingual Wifi portal that gives real time journey information

Transport for Wales (TfW) has launched a new on-train WiFi portal that can give real time information and allows passengers to submit feedback during their journey.

Developed by GoMedia, the portal uses to of the range data sources and GPS mapping to provide expected arrival and departure times, relevant platform numbers and travel options.

It can provide up-to-the-minute information as well as show the train’s location, the next stop and the service’s destination.

It also included a feature whereby customers can give feeback and even share their live journey information with friends and family by SMS or WhatsApp.

Welsh language

Teleri Evans, TfW’s Customer Information Strategy Manager, said: “We strive to continuously improve the delivery of customer information on our stations and trains, and meet the requirements of Welsh Language Standards and customers with hearing impairments.

“Our latest work with GoMedia has allowed us to improve the on-train wifi experience with customers and present bilingual real time information. The new portal is fully accessible and meets the Web Accessibility Initiative Level AA.”

“Our new real-time information portal is our latest step in using data to improve the customer experience on our trains, following increasing the amount of free wifi data from 25mb to 50mb in 2019, and adding charging points to all of our trains. Our brand-new trains will also feature full colour digital screens with bilingual real time live information for our customers.”

