TfW launches new ticket buying scheme in north Wales

Transport for Wales has partnered with eight local businesses to make it easier for people in north Wales to buy their train tickets.

The Payzone initiative will allow local shops to sell railway tickets alongside their usual product offering meaning that those wishing to travel can get their tickets in advance with cash or card without rushing at the station.

Most of the retailers taking part in the scheme are within a 15 minute walk of a station.

Customers can buy on the day or purchase advance tickets at the retailers.

Small group tickets are also available as well as railcard discounts.

Some of the business taking part of the scheme are located in areas in the Wirral for people travelling into north Wales.

Shops in Wrexham, Gwersyllt, Buckley, Hawarden, Hawarden Bridge, Shotton, Neston and Upton are among those to sign up to the scheme.

Community Retail Manager for TfW Charlotte Yarnold said the scheme was about giving customers as many options as possible and about supporting local business.

She said: “We want to give customers as much choice as possible when buying their tickets.

“Some people are comfortable buying from apps or machines but we know others do prefer that human interaction.

“Partnering up with Payzone means we can give our customers that element of choice in areas where there may not be a local booking office.

“And it will help the footfall into those businesses too which is incredibly important to us with communities being at the heart of what we do.”

The partnership also represents an important step in Transport for Wales’ five point commitment plan to improve customer service on the Wrexham to Bidston line.

In June, TfW committed to making a series of improvements in the area, including making buying tickets as easy as possible.

