TfW names new train ‘Gavin and Stacey’ ahead of Christmas special

Transport for Wales has named one of its new trains ‘Gavin and Stacey’ as the rail operator joins the celebrations for the final episode of the famous BBC series.

The new Stadler Class 231 trains have been recently added to the Vale of Glamorgan line and are part TfW’s £800 million investment into brand-new rolling stock.

Barry Island

Local children from Barry Island Primary School took part in the Christmas event, welcoming the newly-named train to Barry Island Station.

TfW says that over the summer period, 57,000 more people were using the service compared to the previous year.

Marie Daly, Chief Customer and Culture Officer said: “Our £800 million investment into new trains is really starting to have a positive impact across the whole of our network and we’re excited to name one of our new trains here in Barry Island today.

“We’re all looking forward to the final ever episode of the famous BBC series and we wanted to celebrate with the local community, we’re proud to welcome the ‘Gavin and Stacey’ train to our network.”

Investment

Councillor Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “Gavin and Stacey has brought tens of thousands of visitors to Barry Island over the last 17 years. Recent investment into public transport both by Transport for Wales and the Vale of Glamorgan Council is making it even easier for fans to come and enjoy the resort and all it has to offer.

“The new trains are a great example of this. As for the Gavin and Stacey train itself, there’s only one word to describe it: lush!.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

