TfW offer free bicycle security marking to deter thieves

Transport for Wales (TfW) is providing the public with the opportunity to get their bicycle security marked and protected free of charge to help deter thieves.

In partnership with British Transport Police, TfW’s Summer Bike Event tour has been making its way across Wales and its Border counties this week.

The next stop on the tour is at Pontypridd Railway Station on Wednesday (July 12) from 13:00-17:00.

The aim of the event is to inspire people to travel more sustainably and challenge themselves to get on a bike, whether that’s to cycle to work, study or simply to enjoy a local leisure journey.

TfW is working with local authorities and other key stakeholders to help deliver an integrated transport network across Wales, including providing support and advice to local authorities in the development and delivery of their active travel schemes.

As well as promoting local active travel networks and bicycle initiatives, visitors to the bike events will be able to take part in our active travel survey and be entered into a free prize draw to win bike related goodies.

TfW’s Head of Active Travel and Placemaking Matthew Gilbert said: “Our summer bike events are aimed at showing people the opportunities to cycle as part of every-day journeys.

“We also want to hear from you about how we – working with our partners – can make active travel your first choice for short journeys in your communities.”

The tour continues throughout the summer with events planned in Newport, Shrewsbury and Bangor stations, with more locations due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Effective

Superintendent Andy Morgan for British Transport Police in Wales said: “Getting your bike security marked is a highly effective and visible deterrent to any would-be thieves. When caught, thieves know that the bike is registered and the owner will be quickly traced. It also makes bringing the thieves to justice much easier.

“I welcome this valuable partnership with Transport for Wales and I would urge as many bike owners as possible to take up this free service.”

To find out more about the TfW Bike events 2023 visit: https://haveyoursay.tfw.wales/bike-events-2023 and for more information on how you can plan a journey by public transport and bike visit: Travel by bike | TfW and Taking bikes on trains | TfW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

