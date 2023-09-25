TfW offer travel advice following strike action announcement

Transport for Wales (TfW) has said services will be operating as normal following the announcement that some train companies will carry out strike action.

The train drivers’ union ASLEF has announced staff will strike at 16 train operating companies (TOCs) in England on Saturday 30 September and Wednesday 4 October and a ban on overtime from Monday 2 October to Friday 6 October.

TfW staff are not involved in the industrial action and TfW will be running a full timetable on both days.

Jan Chaudhry-Van der Velde, Chief Operations Officer at TfW, said: “We would like to remind passengers our trains will be running as normal, and will not be affected by the industrial action taking place on 30 September and 4 October.

“Some passengers’ journeys may involve using train companies that are affected, so it is important everyone checks for the latest travel information on the days of the industrial action and during the period of the overtime ban.”

For more information visit Train Strikes | Industrial Action | Transport for Wales (tfw.wales)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

