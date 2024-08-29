TfW offering cheaper tickets up to eight weeks in advance

Passengers can now book cheaper advance tickets from Transport for Wales (TfW) up to eight weeks before travelling.

Until now these have been available up to six weeks in advance from TfW for longer distance journeys such as Cardiff to Manchester.

But the booking window has now been extended by a further two weeks to give passengers more opportunity to secure some of the best value tickets.

Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Advance purchase tickets are some of our best value and most popular fares, so we’ve extended the booking window to give customers more choice when travelling.

“We also have a number of payment options available, including being able to spread the cost over three payments without any additional charges.”

App

Customers can avoid paying any booking fees when they book directly with TfW through its app, website and from a train station booking office.

Advance tickets are also available up until five minutes before the chosen train departs from its origin station.

For more information visit Book cheap Advance tickets – No booking fee | TfW

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

