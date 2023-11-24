TfW offering festive discounts on TrawsCymru routes
Transport for Wales is offering half price day tickets on selected TrawsCymru routes on Fridays in the run up to Christmas, when purchased on the app.
Day tickets bought on the TrawsCymru app for routes T1, T1C, T2, T3, T3C, T6, T8 and T10 on 24 November, 1, 8, 15 and 22 December will automatically be discounted at the checkout.
These tickets can be used to hop on and off that service as many times as you like in a day.
One half price day ticket for the routes above will be available for each customer to purchase on each day of the sale.
Travel on the T1 service between Carmarthen and Aberystwyth for just £3.50 all day or enjoy a day of Christmas shopping in Swansea or Brecon with the T6 service for just £4.
You can view fares or plan your day out using the TrawsCymru journey planning tool.
Tickets can be used any time within a year of purchase, so take advantage of this great offer and plan your trip now.
Day ticket prices – 50% off when purchased using the TrawsCymru app.
T1
Carmarthen – Aberystwyth via Lampeter and Tregaron
£3.50 adults, £2.32 child and mytravelpass
Lampeter – Aberystwyth
£2.87 adults, £1.90 child and mytravelpass
Lampeter – Carmarthen
£2.87 adults, £1.90 child and mytravelpass
T1C
Cardiff – Aberystwyth via Cardiff Bay, Bridgend, Carmarthen, Llandysul and Aberaeron,
£6.50 adults, £3.65 child and mytravelpass
T2
Aberystwyth – Bangor via Machynlleth, Dolgellau, Porthmadog and Caernarfon
£3 adults, £1.70 child and mytravelpass
T3 / T3C
Barmouth – Wrexham via Dolgellau, Y Bala, Corwen, Berwyn, Llangollen and Ruabon
£3 adults, £1.70 child and mytravelpass
T6
Swansea – Brecon via Neath, Ystradgynlais and Sennybridge
£4 adults, £2 child and mytravelpass
T8
Corwen – Chester via Ruthin and Mold
£2.90 adults, £1.60 child and mytravelpass
T10
Bangor – Corwen via Betws-y-Coed
£2.85 adults, £1.90 child and mytravelpass
