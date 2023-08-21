TfW partner with Visit Wales to extend tourism season into autumn

Transport for Wales have partnered with Visit Wales to encourage travellers to use the train to visit some the country’s best tourism hot spots and extend the busy tourism season into autumn.

The new campaign focusses on four stunning locations; Aberystwyth, Conwy, Chepstow and Tenby.

All are easily accessible on Transport for Wales’ services and passengers can take advantage of money saving offers such 50% off advance train tickets, kids go free and 2-4-1 entry to Cadw sites across Wales.

Welcoming the new partnership, Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism Dawn Bowden said: “Visiting Wales by train is a great way to travel to some of our most iconic holiday destinations.

“With the ‘kids travel free’ offer, it’s an affordable option for families who want to make the most of the last few weeks remaining of the summer holidays, plan an autumn break, or stay longer to enjoy some fantastic fun and adventure.

“I’m delighted that Visit Wales is teaming up with Transport for Wales to showcase what Wales has to offer.”

Victoria Leyshon, Partnership Marketing Manager at TfW said: “We’re delighted to be working with Visit Wales to showcase the best Wales has to offer and helping people travel more sustainably via public transport.

“We have some excellent offers to save money on rail tickets and combined with our partner offers for entry into attractions, there’s something for everyone.”

The TfW website has hints and tips for things to do and ways to spend a weekend in each of the four locations.

