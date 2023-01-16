TfW reveals South Wales Metro progress over Christmas period

Transport for Wales (TfW) has revealed that more than 6,500 metres of overhead electrification wires were installed during work on the South Wales Metro over the Christmas period.

Teams of engineers also erected 250 metal masts, a new footbridge at Cwmcynon, two undertrack crossings at Cardiff Queen Street along with testing of a new signalling system.

The Taff Well’s depot that will be home to brand-new electric tram-trains in the coming years also received significant works and 195 sheet piles were installed at Aberdare in preparation for the construction of a new platform and track loop.

Change

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: “A lot of the work on the South Wales Metro has been largely hidden from view until now, this year and next will see that change.

“The impressive work over Christmas is just the start of a series of steps that will become more and more visible as we work towards our aim of building a new Metro system by the end of 2024. This circa £1 Billion project is the largest and most complex engineering project taking place in Wales and will make a real difference to communities”

Last week TfW started work on the latest phase of the transformation of the Core Valley Lines for the South Wales Metro.

Work currently taking place includes the installation of overhead line equipment and foundations for new signals.

The railway embankment is also being widened at Pentre-bach station, and upgrades will be made to Devil’s Footbridge and Quakers Yard Footbridge.

TfW will also be carrying out major gas diversion works along the Treherbert Line.

The railway between Radyr and Pontypridd is closed until Friday 27 January while work is completed and there are no services north of Pontypridd to Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil until Sunday 22 January

During the closure, replacement bus services will be in operation.

