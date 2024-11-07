TfW to offer free travel for military personnel and veterans

Military personnel and veterans can travel for free on Transport for Wales rail services to attend Remembrance Day events this Sunday (10 November).

As part of an industry-wide initiative, the offer of free travel is open to all serving military personnel and veterans.

Free travel is allowed for current serving Armed Forces personnel in uniform or serving military personnel and veterans on production of the following:

A current MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card.

A Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, Ministry of Defence-issued Veterans ID or other form of identification showing the customer is a veteran (e.g. proof of pension).

This weekend events will be held across the UK to recall the end of First World War hostilities and honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

In 2023 TfW was awarded a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award by the UK Government for supporting the Armed Forces community.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

