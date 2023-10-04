TfW to roll out seat ordering system on long distance lines

Transport for Wales is rolling out a seat ordering system on its long distance train services which run between north and south Wales and England.

Passengers will be able to order an array of quality local food and drink when traveling on trains which run between Cardiff, Holyhead and Manchester.

Customers traveling on the services will be able to scan a QR code on their seat, select from a menu of Welsh and UK wide produce and a customer host will do the rest.

Paul Otterburn, Catering Operations Manager for TfW said they wanted to make it easy for customers to access the offering.

Chef

He said: “When you’re traveling long distance, what could be better than sitting back and watching the world go by with a nice light meal, snack or drink?

“Our premier services have an onboard chef so you can have hot food cooked fresh and brought out to you with a couple of clicks.

“The QR system allows you to have a look at what’s on offer from the comfort of your seat without having to walk through several carriages to the buffet car.”

The QR ordering system will soon be rolled out on TfW’s brand new fleet of Class 197 trains too. These trains will run across all mainline routes in Wales and along the English border.

This year, TfW’s catering team has been renamed “Blas”, the Welsh word for Taste. Their ambition is to bring customers a first rate offering of products from local suppliers.

