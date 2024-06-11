TfW to run free bike marking events across Wales and Borders this summer

Transport for Wales (TfW) will run free bike marking events this summer across the network to show people the opportunities to cycle as part of every-day journeys.

It follows bike events last year which toured around the network, in partnership with British Transport Police (BTP), registering over 200 bikes and obtaining 250 responses to its active travel survey.

The rail provider says fewer people using cars and more people walking or cycling, or combining them with use of public transport, is a behaviour change imperative in responding to the climate emergency.

Recognising bike security is a key barrier to behaviour change, TfW has invested in the Bike Register kits to offer this service free of charge at its stations and community events over the summer.

The first event of 2024 will launch on Bike Week at Hereford Station from 11am-3pm on Wednesday 12 June, followed by Newport between 9am-12 on Thursday 13 June and 10am – 3pm Neath on Friday 14 June.

The events will tour stations across Wales and the English Borders until September.

Integrated network

TfW is continuing work with local authorities and other key stakeholders to help deliver an integrated transport network across Wales.

This including providing support and advice to local authorities in the development and delivery of their active travel schemes.

TfW’s Head of Active Travel and Placemaking Matthew Gilbert said: “Last year’s events were a huge success and we’re delighted to be bringing them back this summer.

“It’s also an opportunity for us to showcase local cycle facilities, such as cycle parking, across the network.

“We want our future transport network to make it easier for you to make more sustainable travel choices and contribute to a reduction in vehicle emissions.

“Cycling and walking is at the heart of this so we also want to hear from you about how we – working with our partners – can make active travel your first choice for short journeys in your communities and would encourage you to take part in the active travel survey.”

TfW will partner up with British Transport Police (BTP) to host the events.

Precaution

A spokesperson for BTP said: “It is great to get to work with TfW again this summer and we would encourage anyone with a cycle to come along and get it marked as a precaution.

“If you see anything suspicious during your travels this summer we encourage you to contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.”

