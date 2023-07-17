Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

TfW urge passengers to check travel information during July

17 Jul 2023 1 minute read
TfW logo

Transport for Wales (TfW) is reminding passengers of the importance of checking for the latest travel information with industrial action set to take place at the end of July.

The RMT Union have announced three days of strike action to affect 14 train operating companies during July, on Thursday 20 July, Saturday 22 July and Saturday 29 July.

The train drivers’ union ASLEF has also announced a ban on overtime from Monday 17 July to Saturday 22 July.

TfW is not involved in the industrial action but some of its services are likely to be busier than usual due to the reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

Busier

TfW services will run as timetabled, but services may be busier than usual due to the industrial action taking place at the operators, particularly on the routes below:

  • Carmarthen – Swansea – Bridgend – Cardiff Central – Newport – Severn Tunnel Junction
  • Gloucester – Cheltenham
  • North Wales – Chester – Crewe – Manchester
  • Shrewsbury – Birmingham International

For the latest travel information visit Journey Check, the Transport for Wales website, or the TfW mobile app.

