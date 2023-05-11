TfW warn passengers to check before travelling during Eurovision and industrial action

Transport for Wales (TfW) is reminding passengers to check the latest travel information with industrial action and major events taking place this week.

The train drivers’ union ASLEF has announced strike action on Friday 12 May, while The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action at 14 Train Operating Companies on Saturday 13 May.

TfW is not involved in industrial action but some of its services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

On Friday 12 May TfW services will run as timetabled however the following routes will be busier than usual:

Carmarthen – Swansea – Bridgend – Cardiff Central – Newport – Severn Tunnel Junction

Gloucester – Cheltenham

North Wales – Chester – Crewe – Manchester

Shrewsbury – Birmingham International

Chester Races 10-12th May

Busy

Services to/from Chester will be very busy, particularly on Friday 12 May when industrial action will affect other operators.

On Saturday 13 May due to disruption affecting other train operators, some TfW services will be busier than usual and the following TfW services will be disrupted:

Before 07:00 and after 19:00

Gloucester open for services between 07:00 – 19:00 only. Services will originate/terminate at Lydney outside of these hours.

Wolverhampton open for services between 07:00 – 19:00 only. Services will originate/terminate at Birmingham New Street instead of Birmingham International outside of these hours.

Warrington Bank Quay, Crewe, Stockport, Runcorn, Birmingham International open for services between 07:00 – 19:00 only.

Manchester services will originate/terminate at Shrewsbury instead of Manchester Piccadilly outside of these hours.

Birmingham services will originate/terminate at Birmingham New Street instead of Birmingham International outside of these hours.

North Wales services to Manchester will terminate at Chester instead of Manchester Piccadilly. Pick up / set down only at Stockport all day.

Eurovision in Liverpool

TfW will be running an hourly service between Chester and Liverpool Lime Street between the hours of 07.00 and 19.00 on Saturday 13 May.

After 19.00 there will be an hourly service to Liverpool South Parkway where passengers can change for Merseyrail services into central Liverpool.

This is due to there being no dispatchers after 19.00 at Liverpool Lime Street due to the industrial action.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

