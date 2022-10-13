TfW working to secure additional funding to advance Aberdare to Hirwaun Metro extension plans

Transport for Wales has revealed it is working with partners to secure additional funding to take forward proposals for the extension of the South Wales Metro between Aberdare and Hirwaun.

Initial studies on the extension have been undertaken with Rhondda Cynon Taff County Borough Council, Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region.

TfW are investigating bringing back into use the existing rail track between Aberdare and Hirwaun and claims if the plans advance, the extension “will transform people’s lives and reduce the environmental impact of our transport network”.

Further surveys and investigation are required to determine the condition of the existing line and future infrastructure requirements.

Plans for the project will be open to public consultation.

Project Manager, Luke Williams, said “We are pleased to have developed a series of proposals which will significantly improve travel connections for the people of Rhondda Cynon Taff and beyond.

“We look forward to working closely with all the project partners as we develop these improvements over the coming years.”

In February TfW confirmed plans for the first Metro extensions to be the line from Aberdare to Hirwaun, utilising the old freight line that used to serve the Tower Colliery.

The Metro project, which is expected to cost around three quarters of a billion pounds, will connect Monmouthshire in the east, Bridgend in the west and Blaenau Gwent and Merthyr Tydfil in the north with the main hub in Cardiff.

Work is currently underway on the Core Valley Lines for the Metro, which will enable faster, more frequent services between Cardiff and the heads of the valleys.

The Core Valley Lines are the network of railways which serve Aberdare, Coryton, Merthyr Tydfil, Rhymney and Treherbert.

As part of the upgrade TfW say they will be electrifying around 170km of track, upgrading stations and signalling equipment as well as building two new stations.

This phase of the Metro project, which is expected to cost around three quarters of a billion pounds, is scheduled for completion next year.

