The 6 best dog-friendly Wales Coast Path walks for ‘Walk your Dog Month’

January is ‘Walk your Dog Month’ – a drive to remind people that dogs need walking in all weathers, and a team from Wales Coast Path has joined forces with six four-legged fans of the Welsh coast to bring you their top coastal adventures from around Wales.

With 870 miles just waiting to be explored, the Welsh coast is the perfect place to exercise your dog but be sure to follow the Countryside Code — always keeping your dog under control and in sight, cleaning up your dog’s poo and obeying local signage.

Meet Elsi, Lecsi, Guto, Arwr, Biscuit and Ozy, who are regulars along the Path. Their recommendations are sure to get your pooch’s tail wagging — providing you with a much-needed dose of January vitamin ‘sea’ at the same time.

Elsi the King Charles’ Cemaes Bay Circular walk, Anglesey

There is an abundance of walking routes along the coast of Anglesey, but perhaps most breathtaking of all is this cliff-top venture around Cemaes Bay. Elsi agrees that this walk offers both stunning views and the ‘wow’ factor — but remember to always keep your companion on a lead for this one.

There is also plenty for humans to explore along the way — including the ruins of 19th century ceramic works and fascinating historic sites such as Llanbadrig Church, one of the oldest Christian sites in Wales, which overlooks Cemaes Bay.

Ozy the Standard Poodle’s saunter through Bishopston Valley to Pwll Du Beach, Gower

Dogs are allowed on Pwll Du all year round, making it the perfect walk for poodles and humans alike.

A great place to start Ozy’s favourite walk is The Beaufort Arms in Kittle. Across the road from the pub is Kittle Green. Make your way there and keep an eye out for a National Trust sign. From there, follow the footpath leading into the woodland — where there are various signposts to guide you.

After descending the steep slope into the valley, you’ll encounter a river. Turn right and walk along the right-hand side of the bank. From there, you’ll follow a winding path through the serene woodland, crossing a meadow along the way — with heady smells of wild garlic following you at every step.

Continue following the Pwll Du signs for approximately 2km until you arrive at a stone footbridge with a white house in the background. Instead of crossing the bridge, stay to the right and stroll between two houses until you reach the iconic pebbled beach.

Lecsi the Golden Retriever’s Llanfairfechan to Morfa Madryn jaunt

This accessible path is the perfect walk for any dog whose owner might be a pram or wheelchair user. The gentle walk offers a well-surfaced promenade, plus a flat and well-drained grassland for variety.

Taking one to two hours to complete, you’ll head through Morfa Madryn Nature Reserve which offers excellent bird spotting opportunities for humans (and dogs — so do keep them on a tight lead at all times!)

And with its stunning views across the Menai Strait, this route also allows your dog to dip their paws in the shallow waters along the way, if they (or you!) are feeling brave enough!

Guto the Jack Russell’s Llanbedrog to Abersoch adventure, Llŷn Peninsula

You and your four-legged friend will be spoilt for choice on this walk! Follow the coast along the beachfront or take the woodland route through the grounds of Plas Glyn y Weddw — meeting at the Trwyn Llanbedrog viewpoint, overlooking the sparkling waters of Cardigan Bay.

What’s more, local cafés are serving up delicious homemade cakes and lunches along the way — perfect for a quick pit stop, with some even selling dog-friendly treats!

Arwr the Corgi’s Aberporth to Tresaith saunter, Ceredigion

From paddling in the shallows to scampering on the sand — this charming route makes for the perfect morning walk.

What was once a busy maritime centre, your starting point at Aberporth is now a tranquil seaside settlement with sheltered sandy beaches and rockpools — perfect for young explorers. What’s more, most of the route is wheelchair and pram-friendly — suitable for all the family.

Refreshments and toilets can be found at either end, too — and keep an eye out for dolphins, the rare chough and an unusual waterfall at Tresaith.

Biscuit the Beagle’s urban Cardiff Bay to Barrage stroll

Starting at the iconic Welsh Government building, way-markers will guide you past the Norwegian Church and around what was once the largest dock system in the world.

This route is popular with Biscuit and her owners because there are plenty of dog-friendly establishments along the route — serving hot drinks to warm your hands (and paws!) on a cold January day.

