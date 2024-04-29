The Alarm’s Mike Peters discovers his cancer has returned

Welsh rock legend Mike Peters has been dealt a devastating blow after discovering his cancer has returned.

On the morning of Sunday, April 21st, The Alarm frontman discovered a large tumour on his neck.

Having been diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) in 2005, he erred on the side of caution and visited his hematologist, Dr. Earnest Heartin, at North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre in Bodelwyddan who immediately ordered an emergency biopsy and determined that Mike’s CLL has undergone a transformation into a High Grade Lymphoma that requires immediate and specialised cancer treatment.

Unfortunately, The Alarm’s upcoming US tour Live Today, Love Tomorrow which was set to begin on May 1st though to July 7th with support from Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel and Belouis Some has been postponed. (The Alarm’s performance at Pasadena, CA’s Cruel World Festival on May 11th will also be affected).

Message from Mike Peters

Hello Everyone.

I have no doubt that the following news will come as a complete shock to you in the same way that it has also come as a bolt out of the blue to me and my family.

On Sunday morning April 21st, I awoke with a large swollen gland on the left side of my neck. I saw Dr. Heartin at the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre at 10 am on the Monday, and he immediately arranged for an emergency biopsy and CT Scan.

The early results have determined that my Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL) has undergone a transformation into a High Grade Lymphoma.

I am awaiting to have both a PET and Heart Scan and also consultations with the team at the Christie Institute in Manchester before confirming the exact specifics of my new treatment regime with the amazing Dr. Heartin and the brilliant team at The North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

Once the exact specifics of the biopsy and the treatment plans have been determined, I will write again with a plan for recovery and how I’m going to make it through what I know will be the most challenging time of my life.

Unfortunately, due to this distressing news, I can no longer travel to the USA for the Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour, which was due to commence this week on May 1st.

I am still reeling from the consequences of this new and completely unforeseen diagnosis and doing my best to process what is happening. I’m grateful for the love and understanding of everyone affected by the tour postponement and hoping and praying with all that I have, that this is just a pause in the story of my life, and that normal service will be able to resume soon.

Cancer has been chasing me for 29 years now, and in all that time, I have managed to outrun the disease and stay alive. My focus and resolve remain the same, and I’m determined to keep running even harder to stay one step ahead and resume my life as a husband, father, and musician as soon as possible.

Thanks for all your understanding, and I will endeavour to keep you updated as soon as I know what the doctors have in store for me and the life steps I will have to take to get back on the front foot.

Love Hope and Strength,

Mike Peters

April 29th 2024

Mike’s initial cancer diagnosis in 1995 spurred him to create the Love Hope Strength Foundation with wife and Breast Cancer survivor Jules Peters to help build awareness and fight against cancer through advocacy and bone marrow drives.

Love Hope Strength has registered 250,000 people onto International Stem Cell Registries and identified over 4,500 potentially lifesaving matches, giving hope to blood cancer patients who would otherwise be denied a chance of life.

For more information about the Love Hope Strength Foundation, please visit: https://lovehopestrength.org

Further information about Mike Peters and the Live Today Love Tomorrow Tour will be announced when possible.

