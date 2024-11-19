The best snow pics as Wales is transformed into a Winter Wonderland

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Wales has seen its first snow covering of the winter as a new ice warning was this evening issued after snowy conditions forced the closure of more than 140 schools and led to widespread travel disruption.

The Met Office has put in place a yellow warning for ice for eastern Wales from 5pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday.

Several other warnings for snow and ice are in force across the UK, with the Met Office advising that vehicles could be stranded, power cuts may occur and rural areas could be cut off.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 200 school closures had been reported, with around 140 recorded in Wales.

Schoolchildren revelled in the first snow of the winter – and a day off school!

Snowfall was also widely reported on Tuesday morning as an Arctic airmass influenced the UK’s weather.

Thousands of train passengers suffered disruption due to the weather on Tuesday morning.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said temperatures could drop to -12C in rural parts of Scotland and -7C in rural parts of Wales on Wednesday night.

It’s finally stopped snowing here in North Wales! ☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/cH6qNOrJiJ — 🍄 (@callumreuben) November 19, 2024

Mr Dixon told the PA news agency: “We’ve had a fairly mild November so far.

“So it’ll feel like that first taste of winter for many with that snow and ice risk layered on top.”

He added: “The highest accumulations are likely over the mountains in Scotland, where over higher ground you could see around 20cm of snow through this week accumulating on the ground.

“They are not necessarily the most disruptive snowfalls, but it only takes a couple of centimetres on lower ground to cause some level of travel disruption.”

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “With cold Arctic air firmly in place over the UK, continued winter hazards are likely through much of this week, with further updates to warnings likely in the coming days.”

A yellow warning for snow and ice has also been issued for Northern Ireland from 6pm on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday, with a separate warning also in place across most of Wales and parts of the West Midlands until 10am on Wednesday.

Just because I've only seen snow 3 times in the last 24 years, I thought I'd share some more photos of the Welsh snow. Feel like I've moved to the Alps! pic.twitter.com/aV9xxzlLO3 — Dr Jane Brightman 💚💙🧩 (@TOMNetworkUK) November 19, 2024

It's beginning to look a lot like… …an early snowfall in November! Thanks so much for sharing your snow pics with us today, we have loved seeing them! Thanks to @nicolaa_haynes for sending us this snowy scene in North Wales ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qFBUaeZJPJ — Met Office (@metoffice) November 19, 2024

