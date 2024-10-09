The Cardiff building that’s become a ‘carbuncle’ and ‘eyesore’

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

Residents in Cardiff are keen to see something done to a former supermarket that’s become an “eyesore” in their area, but local councillors have concerns about plans to turn it into flats.

Medallion House in Crwys Road, which used to be a Co-op, has been largely empty for years now.

Plans were submitted more than a year ago to turn it into a retail unit, community centre and 64 affordable flats, but there is no sign of a decision being made on the proposal any time soon.

Reservations

One Cardiff Council ward member for Cathays, Cllr Sarah Merry, said she was broadly supportive of bringing the building back to life, but she, along with some of her ward colleagues, had reservations about the plans in relation to the proposed density of housing there.

Cllr Merry said: “We can see the need to regenerate the site and would be broadly supportive, of course, for any improvement to community facilities in the area.

“The loss of the Co-op was a hit to Crwys Road as a shopping street and people have missed having a supermarket there. We also understand the pressures on affordable housing.

“I have concerns though about the proposed density of housing on the site as well as the overall height of the building.

“We have also heard concerns about the loss of privacy and overlooking from residents as well as the impact on parking.

“We have reflected these comments in our submission to the planning committee which we hope will be considered when the application is looked at.”

Carbuncle

If you were to look at Medallion House now, you would see that the area around the old Co-op is fenced off.

On the other side of the fence, the walls of the building are graffitied and piles of rubbish line the area just outside the former entrance to the supermarket.

When we went to take a look at the building in its current state, one passer by who did not want to be named said he walked past it regularly, adding: “I have noticed it has been left in this state for quite a long time.

“Whether shops or something like that would be appropriate I don’t know. Affordable housing would be a good thing… or student accommodation because it is quite a popular student place around here.

“It is crying out for something to be done to it really.”

Another resident said they were surprised it hadn’t been completely demolished and rebuilt and called it a carbuncle in its current state.

One Cathays resident who also did not want to be named called the site an eyesore and said it was a shame that it was empty.

She said: “It would be nice for it to be used as something for the local community. It looks a mess.”

One part of the building is still in use by British Heart Foundation as a furniture shop. To the rear, there is a large car park which is also still in use.

The two stories above the former Co-op used to be office accommodation, but these are also empty now.

Plans to redevelop Medallion House propose demolition of the existing first and second floor and the construction of four new upper floors.

A planning application was submitted to Cardiff Council in August, 2023.

The local authority said there was no set date for the determination of the application at this stage.

