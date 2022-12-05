‘The centre hasn’t delivered’ – Brown to reveal plan to reform devolution and Westminster

Labour leader Keir Starmer will say that “the centre hasn’t delivered” as he launches a new plan by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown to reform devolution and Westminster.

Many of the big changes trailed this morning however concerned Scotland, suggesting that Labour’s policy on Welsh devolution may wait on the suggestions of the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales set up by the Welsh Government.

Proposed changes that will impact Wales include beefing up the Sewell Convention which stops the UK Government from meddling in devolved areas. This was broken when the three devolved nations refused consent for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Gordon Brown pledged that Labour would abolish the existing House of Lords and replace it with a new democratic upper chamber – which would have a key role in maintaining the devolution settlement by protecting the Sewell Convention.

Other reforms could see a new Council of the United Kingdom, to be chaired by the Prime Minister, which would replace the existing Joint Ministerial Committee system as a way of bringing together ministers from the UK’s devolved administrations.

Overall, Gordon Brown said the 40 recommendations, which are outlined in the 155 page report, represented “a new way forward for Scotland”.

The former Labour leader, who was tasked by Sir Keir Starmer with carrying out the review, added: “We are setting out a programme of major constitutional, social, economic and political reform that will be implemented by a Labour government.

“That is the answer to people’s desire for change.”

‘Remote’

Keir Starmer will hail the proposals for political and economic devolution as “the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people”.

However, he earlier hinted that some of the measures – including a new democratic assembly of nations and regions to replace the Lords – may have to wait for a second term Labour government.

Backing the plan, Sir Keir will tell the launch event: “The centre hasn’t delivered.

“We have an unbalanced economy which makes too little use of the talents of too few people in too few places.

“We will have higher standards in public life, a wider spread of power and opportunity, and better economic growth that benefits everyone, wherever they are.

“By setting our sights higher, wider, better, we can build a better future together.”

He will say the report reflects the demand from people across the country for a “new approach”.

“During the Brexit referendum I argued for Remain, but I couldn’t disagree with the basic case that many Leave voters made to me,” he will say.

“They wanted democratic control over their lives so they could provide opportunities for the next generation, build communities they felt proud of, and public services they could rely on.

“And I know that in the Scottish referendum in 2014, many of those who voted Yes did so for similar reasons. The same frustration at a Westminster system that seems remote.”

