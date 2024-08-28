The historic Welsh monuments you can access for free in September

Cadw is offering free access to historic Welsh monuments throughout September with the return of the Open Doors festival.

The annual event gives free access to some of Wales’ most extraordinary and treasured historical locations including castles, churches, clock towers and ancient burial chambers

Throughout September, more than 200 historic landmarks will host a range of guided tours and immersive experiences as Cadw celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Twenty two iconic Cadw monuments, including Denbigh Castle, Segontium Roman Fort, Harlech Castle and Strata Florida Abbey, will welcome visitors free of charge, inviting them to explore these remarkable places.

Open Doors is part of the broader European Heritage Day festival, aimed at highlighting the rich cultural diversity across Europe.

The initiative offers a unique opportunity for people of all ages to connect with history, experience Wales’ vibrant heritage, and discover the captivating stories that have shaped the nation.

Ffion Reynolds, Cadw’s Heritage and Events Manager, said: “Open Doors is a chance for us to celebrate the diversity and resilience of Wales’ historic architecture in a way that’s accessible to all.

“By offering free access to these locations, we hope everyone will have the opportunity to experience the depth of our country’s history and culture and play a role in preserving these places for future generations.

“This year also marks a significant milestone for Cadw as it marks its 40th anniversary; it’s great to host the festival as part of the wider celebrations throughout the year.”

A full list of locations participating in the festival can be viewed on Cadw’s website. Here’s a selection of locations across Wales:

South Wales

Tredegar Town Clock, Tredegar – 7 September, 10am-12pm

One of the smallest sets of doors being opened this year is Tredegar Town Clock – the tallest freestanding clock in the UK. Built in 1858, the clock is a product of the town’s existence, growth and deep industrial history.

Visitors will be able to learn more on its history and climb to the top of the tower to see the inner working of this unique Welsh landmark.

Margam Abbey Church and Margam Stones Museum – 7 and 8 September, 10am-2pm

Both historic monuments in Margam will offer free guided tours as part of this year’s festival. The Abbey’s stunning Gothic architecture, as well as stone carvings in the museum from the early ages of Christianity, will capture visitors as they delve into centuries of history.

Risca Collieries Workman’s Institute, Risca – 21 and 22 September, 10am-4pm

Built in 1916 during WW1, it was requisitioned in WW2 for the administration of rationing, and became the local employment office in later years, before becoming the Risca Museum in 1985.

The monument will have many local and industrial artefacts on display, and local experts will be available to answer questions during the event.

North Wales

Denbigh Castle, Denbigh – 21and 22 September, 10am-4pm

Discover the marvels of Denbigh Castle during Open Doors, where you’ll be transported back to the height of medieval warfare, with echoes of horses and marching soldiers resonating through its walls.

Segontium Roman Fort, Caernarfon – 8 September, 10am-2pm

Founded nearly two millenia ago, this strategically placed fort at the edge of the Roman Empire thrived for more than three hundred years.

It not only controlled access to Anglesey but later played a crucial role in defending the Welsh coast against Irish pirates. The location will offer free guided tours as part of the festival.

Bodnant Garden, Colwyn Bay – 14 and 15 September, 09.30am – 5pm

This world-famous garden – created over 150 years ago – has an incredible plant collection from Britain and further afield.

Set against the captivating Carneddau mountains of Eryri (Snowdonia), the garden thrives in vibrant hues, catering to all preferences and sparking excitement in every visitor.

West Wales

Manorbier Castle, Tenby – 14 and 15 September, 10am – 5pm

Discover the story of Gerald of Wales at this remarkable Norman gem, which holds within its walls a treasury of tales and legends. Visitors can immerse themselves in the castle and its surroundings – including its serene chapel and meticulously landscaped gardens.

Dylan Thomas Boathouse, Laugharne – 21 and 22 September, 10am – 5pm

The remarkable building most closely associated with the great poet, Dylan Thomas. Visitors can tour the Writing Shed where the poetic magic happened while looking over the beautiful views of three estuaries. Tickets are free but booking is required.

Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Pembroke Dock – 7 September, 11am-3pm

This Open Doors event covers three venues: the heritage centre; Paterchurch – a medieval fortified tower; and Pembroke Dock Ginkgo Tree which was planted there in the 19th century, as a gift from a representative of the Japanese Naval fleet. Booking is required.

Laugharne Chapel, Laugharne– Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September, various times

This 19th Century chapel will open its doors to visitors looking to explore the details between its sacred walls. An exhibition of local artifacts, photographs, and stories relating to Laugharne’s history, and its inhabitants will be on display.

Mid Wales

Powis Castle and Gardens, Welshpool – 14 September, 10am – 5pm

For only the second time, visitors will have exclusive access to this 13th century medieval fortress for free.

Surrounded by lush greenery and views of the Severn Valley, the monument is furnished with world-class paintings and decorative fabrics, the interior reflects the Elizabethan period through to the Edwardian period.

Abercamlais House and Gardens, Brecon – 14 and 15 September, 12pm – 4pm

A splendid Grade 1 listed building dating from the Middle Ages, Abercamlais House has since had extensive alterations in the early 18th century and the Victorian times.

This stunning house is set in extensive grounds and will be open to the public with organised tours as part of the Open Doors festival.

Powys Archives, Llandrindod Wells – 22 September, 10am – 1pm

Take a tour behind the closed doors into the archive store where around 100,000 individual items from the old Montgomeryshire, Radnorshire and Breconshire are stored.

Items include Victorian Christmas Cards, police charge books, school logbooks and photographic albums, dating from the 14th century. The tour will be followed by refreshments and booking is required.

Visitors are advised to check the details of each event as ticket requirements vary at each location.

Further details, including a list of all participating locations, a complete schedule of events and ticketing information, are available here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

