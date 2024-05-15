The internet reacts to ‘disturbing’ first official portrait of King Charles

Stephen Price

King Charles has unveiled the first completed official portrait of himself since the coronation – with critics calling it “disturbing and offputting” and likening it to a Ghostbusters villain.

The portrait, by British artist Jonathan Yeo, was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.

The portrait, which was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon at Buckingham Palace, depicts Charles wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975. The uniform of the Welsh Guards inspired the colour red, which was painted over much of the portrait, as Yeo said he felt like this portrait should have more of a “dynamic and contemporary feel”. A butterfly is hovering over the King’s shoulder in the portrait, which was added in by Yeo at Charles’s suggestion. “Mixed response” The painting has received a mixed response online, with many pointing out its similarity to one featured in the original Ghostbusters franchise. King Charles appears to be drowning in the blood of millions of Britons victims. The portrait is also similar to Vigo, the demonic spirit from Ghostbusters 2 pic.twitter.com/i3Lavjj0Fo — Jamie Reid (@iconicfield) May 15, 2024 Taking to X, Jamie Reid wrote:” King Charles appears to be drowning in the blood of millions of Britons victims. The portrait is also similar to Vigo, the demonic spirit from Ghostbusters 2″

If the point was to make King Charles look like a ghost emerging from a pool of vomit, then I'd have to say job well done. pic.twitter.com/lkLeI4tddz — Joseph Massey (@jmasseypoet) May 15, 2024

James Melville asked: “And how much did this rather bizarre portrait of King Charles cost the British taxpayer?”

Adding to the “disturbing” take many have had, X users are also pointing out what they feel are coded images in the work.

If you mirror the picture of King Charles' new painting, you can see something interesting. Do you see it? pic.twitter.com/zhTbMhAyZP — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 15, 2024

Other users felt the use of red may have been used to reflect Britain’s colonial past.

Remarkable painting of King Charles with the unexpected subtext of Colonial British History. Soaked in blood & gore yet with a butterfly on his shoulder. As Bart Simpson once said ‘nobody suspects a butterfly’. Clever piece, beautifully executed. Great Art. #auspol pic.twitter.com/nOjx6P8MQl — Sandra K Eckersley (@SandraEckersley) May 15, 2024

While some had a more favourable take on the “edgy” painting, other X users mocked the style, comparing the background to “the flames of hell”.

“Privilege” Yeo said: “It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his coronation. “When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed. “I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into any individual sitter’s face. In this case, my aim was also to make reference to the traditions of royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st-century monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity. “I’m unimaginably grateful for the opportunity to capture such an extraordinary and unique person, especially at the historic moment of becoming King.” Yeo has also previously produced commissions of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron. The portrait will go on public display for a month at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, from May 16 until June 14. Entry is free.

