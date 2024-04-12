The list of £4 million worth of road repairs planned for one county

Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter

A Welsh council has approved a programme of works worth £4m for road and path maintenance across the borough this year.

The scheme was written up by Neath Port Talbot council officers using information from technical officers, inspection reports, and local councillor surgeries with funds taken from Welsh Government and the authority’s maintenance revenue funding.

Projects

It will see work take place on a series of projects which includes more than £1.8m being spent on carriageway resurfacing, £587,000 on highway maintenance, £300,000 on bridge strengthening, and £143,000 for footway resurfacing.

Cllr Scott Jones who is the cabinet member for streetscene, said the work was

being done as part of an initiative to clean up and ‘green up’ communities in the borough though added that it also showed the “enormity of the task in keeping our roads, footpaths, bridges, and other infrastructure properly maintained”.

You can see the most up to date list of works that are scheduled to take place across Neath Port Talbot in 2024 below:

Aberavon- Afan Way junction with Victoria Road carriageway resurfacing

(£75,000), Afan Way – Dalton Road – Victoria Road carriageway surface

dressing (£90,000) Hopkin Street surface dressing (£30,000), Afan Way –

Southdown Road – Dalton Road carriageway surface dressing (£90,000)

Aberdulais – Dulais River Bridge strengthening and concrete repairs(£60,000)

Afan valley – Afan Road and Maesteg Road carriageway resurfacing

and Bridge Street to Dunraven Street Lane slope stabilisation and fencing

(£391,000) and carriageway resurfacing in Jersey Road in Gwynfi

(£43,000)

Alltwen– Glais Road carriageway resurfacing (£40,000)

Baglan – Willow Grove carriageway resurfacing (£70,000)

Briton Ferry West – Carriageway surface dressing (£50,000)

Bryn and Cwmavon – Depot Road carriageway resurfacing (£280,000), Dan

y Coed carriageway resurfacing (£11,000)

y Coed carriageway resurfacing (£11,000) Cimla and Pelenna – Tonmawr Road drainage and culvert upgrade

£75,000), Glannant Way carriageway resurfacing (£30,000)

£75,000), Glannant Way carriageway resurfacing (£30,000) Coedffranc Central – Winifred Rd carriageway resurfacing (£35,000)

Crynant, Onllwyn and Seven Sisters – School Lane, Crynant,

drainage and culvert improvements (£40,000), Neath Road, carriageway

resurfacing (£80,000)

drainage and culvert improvements (£40,000), Neath Road, carriageway resurfacing (£80,000) Margam and Taibach– Water St drainage and highway improvements

(£30,000), Harbour Way carriageway work, resurfacing (£240,000),

Harbourside Road resurfacing (£175,000)

Harbourside Road resurfacing (£175,000) Pontardawe – Gwyrhyd Road, Rhyd-y-fro drainage, watercourse and

culvert improvement work (£100,000), Gellifowy Road drainage channel

improvement works (£40,000)

culvert improvement work (£100,000), Gellifowy Road drainage channel improvement works (£40,000) Port Talbot– Broad Street including rear lane to Eagle Street resurfacing work

(£28,000), The Uplands resurfacing work (£9,000)

(£28,000), The Uplands resurfacing work (£9,000) Sandfields – Afan Way to Southdown Road roundabout resurfacing

work (£100,000)

