The National Wales news site confirms closure with ‘goodbye’ message – site became ‘unsustainable’

The National Wales news site has confirmed that it is closing down today after a year and a half, with the editor saying that it had become “unsustainable”.

In a farewell message posted on the site, Newsquest regional editor Gavin Thompson said that subscriptions to the site had fallen due to the cost of living crisis.

The site was originally launched in March of last year, later launching a weekly newspaper. However, the newspaper shut eight months after launch to focus on its online offering.

Writing on the site, Gavin Thompson said that The National Wales had “achieved much” despite its short life.

“Sadly, this year we’ve seen subscriptions fall,” he said. “It’s hard for everyone right now and we understand that. But it means the site has become unsustainable.

“Subscribers will be refunded anything owed after today. But, if you believe in the power of journalism, and you can afford it, please consider continuing to support organisations that produce original news content.”

‘Roles’

The website was originally set up after a Patreon crowdfunder by digital marketer Huw Marshall under the title of ‘New Media Wales’. He subsequently partnered with Newsquest to launch the site, although Gavin Thompson confirmed that Newsquest had received no money from New Media Wales.

Newsquest later launched a Welsh language sister site, Corgi Cymru, with £100k of funding from the Welsh Books Council. Newsquest, a UK-wide company which is a subsidiary of the US-based Gannett Media, also runs the Western Telegraph in Pembrokeshire, and The Leader in Wrexham to the South Wales Argus in Newport.

Last week the company confirmed that a “small number of roles are at risk” at The National Wales, which had two full-time journalists.

Delyth Jewell MS, the Chair of the Senedd’s Culture, Communications and Welsh Language Committee, subsequently wrote to Newsquest’s Chief Executive and Managing Director to ask for a fuller explanation as to why The National Wales was being shut down.

