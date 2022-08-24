The National Wales news website set to close a year and a half after launch
The National Wales news website is set to close a year and a half after it launched, with the loss of two journalism posts.
The site was originally launched as a newspaper that shut after eight months to focus on its online offering.
However, the website has now confirmed that it too will be closing its doors after failing to expand its subscriber base.
The website was originally set up after a Patreon crowdfunder by digital marketer Huw Marshall under the title of ‘New Media Wales’. He subsequently partnered with Newsquest to launch the site.
Gavin Thompson, the managing editor of The National, said in a statement to WalesOnline that “Newsquest is consulting on the proposed closure of The National Wales”.
“Despite the best efforts and dedication of the team competition from free news outlets including BBC Wales online means The National Wales has not been able to grow its paying subscriber base to a sustainable level.
“A small number of roles are at risk as a result of this proposal and we are consulting with staff affected in an effort to minimise potential redundancies.”
I genuinely had no idea it existed, and I follow the Scottish National website. I recall being aware of a one-off Welsh edition of the National that was printed to coincide with one round of Welsh independence marches. I don’t recall it being made clear at the time that there was actually an ongoing Welsh National news website.
Exactly the same, I didnt even know it existed, I would of subscribed to it too
Very sad indeed but predictable in the changing media platform world of Wales.
Never heard of it
I donated to the Patreon for New Media Wales several years back and was excited to have another Welsh news service. Especially for there to be a Welsh national newspaper. Unfortunately, I think the biggest wrong turn came right at the beginning of The National Wales – the partnering with Newsquest. It made the National Wales website horrific to use, and so I avoided it as much as possible. The paper was great, but unfortunately didn’t find its audience during the pandemic. Hopefully the writers will be able to go get into new jobs soon, but I also hope the… Read more »
I would have bought print copies when I felt I had the time to read them, but I never saw them on sale anywhere. I wouldn’t ever subscribe to a news web site though.
Understand the two journalists theyve been employing full time wont receive a penny in redundancy because theyve been there less than 2 years – which is frankly disgraceful. But i guess this news means we need Nation Cymru more than ever!
It’s expensive to publish actual news rather than just telling people what other news sites, or random people on Twitter, are saying. And of course they did not enjoy the public subsidy that certain other Nation(alist) sites draw on.
Not sure 🤔 who you might be getting at ? Can you expand please ….
Very sad to hear The National Wales is ceasing. Wales desperately needs its own Welsh media rather than getting news from outside of Wales that report news largely from an English perspective.. No. doubt Unionist will be celebrating another Welsh voice snuffed out.