The National Wales news website set to close a year and a half after launch

The National Wales news website is set to close a year and a half after it launched, with the loss of two journalism posts.

The site was originally launched as a newspaper that shut after eight months to focus on its online offering.

However, the website has now confirmed that it too will be closing its doors after failing to expand its subscriber base.

The website was originally set up after a Patreon crowdfunder by digital marketer Huw Marshall under the title of ‘New Media Wales’. He subsequently partnered with Newsquest to launch the site.

Gavin Thompson, the managing editor of The National, said in a statement to WalesOnline that “Newsquest is consulting on the proposed closure of The National Wales”.

“Despite the best efforts and dedication of the team competition from free news outlets including BBC Wales online means The National Wales has not been able to grow its paying subscriber base to a sustainable level.

“A small number of roles are at risk as a result of this proposal and we are consulting with staff affected in an effort to minimise potential redundancies.”

