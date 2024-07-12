The puppy boom has gone bust, warns dog rescue charity

One of Wales’ largest dog rescue centres is facing a surge in requests to take in unplanned and unsold litters of puppies.

The number of puppies arriving at Hope Rescue has more than trebled, compared to the same period last year, with the charity receiving requests to take in 85 puppies since the start of the year.

Following an unprecedented rise in dog ownership during the pandemic, it’s becoming clear that many of these ‘pandemic puppies’ have not been neutered and are now having puppies themselves.

Saturation point

The market for puppies has reached saturation point and, with no puppy buyers for the unplanned litters, desperate owners are contacting Hope Rescue for help.

However, like the rest of the sector, Hope Rescue is operating at capacity with a rise in stray dogs and a slowing in the number of dogs being adopted. The puppy boom has truly gone bust.

Sara Rosser, Head of Operations at Hope Rescue, says, “Taking in large litters of puppies brings additional pressure for our rescue centre and for our network of foster homes.

“It’s essential that we keep new mums and their pups safe, by using separate areas, equipment and PPE, to minimise the risk of disease or infections spreading.

“There is also additional work to socialise young pups and ensure healthy development, and specialist equipment such as whelping boxes is also needed.

“As the puppies grow, they require their own kennels or separate foster homes, and may need to stay in our care for several weeks before being considered for adoption. All of this brings extra pressure on our limited resources.”

A litter of four puppies, only one-week-old, arrived in Hope Rescue’s care this week, having been abandoned in a horse yard in Merthyr Tydfil.

The litter of one female and three males were abandoned without their mother.

Another recent example was Robin the Pointer, who arrived at Hope Rescue after a call from her distressed owner, just as Robin began giving birth.

The new-born litter of eight puppies and Robin were immediately brought into the rescue centre and given the care they needed.

Neutering

Neutering is the practical solution to unplanned litters, and all adult dogs that Hope Rescue helps are neutered in readiness for adoption.

Sara Rosser continued: “We take in a quarter of the unclaimed stray dogs in Wales, including three stray dog contracts of our own, and a staggering 97% of dogs arriving have not been neutered.’

“With the ongoing high cost of living, there are additional pressures on families who may not be able to meet the costs of neutering, or the routine costs associated with keeping dogs healthy, such as vaccinations, worm and flea treatments.

“There are also far fewer schemes that subsidise or help with the cost of veterinary treatment such as neutering.”

Callout

To help meet the current surge in demand for help with unplanned litters of puppies, Hope Rescue is urgently seeking new volunteer foster homes to help increase capacity.

The charity has a recruitment page with more information for prospective foster homes.

The increase in the number of dogs coming in to Hope Rescue means that the charity is also desperate more donations to help fund its ongoing and essential work.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

