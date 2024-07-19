The Royal Welsh Show – live coverage on S4C

This year, S4C will once again offer hours of live viewing across the pinnacle of the agriculture calendar.

As the main broadcaster of The Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, S4C will stream the competition live from four rings as well as presenting daily programmes and highlights from the showground.

Last year, S4C showed more coverage than ever from the Royal Welsh Show by streaming all the competitions from the Main Ring with 250,000 viewing sessions across all platforms.

This year, S4C will continue with its comprehensive coverage.

Sunday kick-off

The week will start with a special programme on Sunday, 21 July at 9pm, with a taster of the week’s events. From Monday, you can watch the competitions in their entirety from the Main Ring from 8am every morning by choosing between 4 live feeds – the Main Ring (with bilingual commentary), North Ring, South Ring and Middle Ring – on @YSioeS4C YouTube channel, @S4Csioe Facebook page and S4C Clic.

Then at 9am, all the competitions and excitement will be live on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and S4C’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and a highlights programme every night at 9pm. It will all be available internationally, with English commentary available on the linear broadcast and S4C Clic.

A very familiar team will present the coverage from the Show – Nia Roberts will host the day’s events, Ifan Jones Evans and Mari Lovgreen looking back at the highlights every evening and Alun Elidir, Meinir Howells, Aeron Pughe, Hannah Parr and Heledd Cynwal will explore the showground and enjoy the competitions.

After presenting from the Show for the first time last year, Hannah Parr is back this year to present the popular equine competitions from the Main Ring, including the popular Welsh Ponies and Cobs competitions and the awarding of the George Prince of Wales Challenge Cup on Wednesday.

Hannah, a Welsh teacher at Ysgol Bro Pedr, Lampeter, and a horse breeder in Llangeitho, said: “It’s safe to say I was very nervous last year – I didn’t know what to expect…but the hustle and bustle never disappeared, it was there every time. Every time someone wins, you get that same boost of energy, so the days never feel long.”

The Welsh Cob Championship is a highlight at the Royal Welsh Show, and according to Hannah, they are one of best Welsh breeds. She said: “Wales are known for the Welsh Cobs – they’re giants amongst the horses. They come into the ring like dragons – but you won’t get a horse with a bigger heart.

“This is the show’s main competition on Wednesday afternoon – everyone works towards the senior stallions. The juniors are good too, of course but the senior stallions are the giants.

“Winning the senior stallions at the Royal Welsh Show, for some, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, and it can be a big boost for any stud, especially one that’s on the way up.”

“As for the competition, that is definitely, without a doubt, the one that everyone is going to watch. The Main Ring will be filled to the brim and every competitor will be down there to see who takes it.”

Competition

And on the day of the Welsh Cob Championship, S4C is offering the chance to win an afternoon tea and watch the competition live from the S4C building’s balcony with the family from the popular series Ma’i Off ‘Ma.

To apply to win the afternoon tea and the pairs of tickets on a day that’s a highlight of the Royal Welsh Show, visit the S4C website for more details.

You can also see all the week’s highlights in a special programme on Sunday, July 28 at 9pm.