The site of a former cattle market could be turned into a long-stay pay and display car park

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

The site of a formal cattle market could be turned into a long-stay pay and display car park

The car park on Hay-on-Wye’s former cattle market site could generate an extra £6,500 a year for Powys County Council.

The council’s portfolio holder for highways, Liberal Democrat Cllr Jackie Charlton is expected to make a delegated decision on the proposal next week.

A report by traffic and travel manager Tony Caine calculates that setting up the car park would cost the council £19,500.

This would be for the traffic order, buying and installing pay and display machines, signage and lighting which would be needed on the site which is council owned.

Capital budget

This cost would come from the council’s capital budget for car park improvements.

The car park would be used until another the site is redeveloped.

Mr Caine said: “Car parking availability is often cited in the town as being insufficient.

“The two existing car parks can become full, making it difficult for visitors to find adequate parking space.

“This is especially so during the events in the town such as the Hay Festival and various markets throughout the year, including the popular weekly Thursday market.

“The operator ceased holding cattle markets in the town.

“The land is currently not being used and there is no other land available to the council to create additional parking.”

Unofficial car park

The site is already being used as an unofficial car park with “no controls” to manage it.

Mr Caine said: “There are plans to redevelop the site, but this may take some time to bring to fruition, subject to planning, and hence it is considered beneficial to the town to make use of the car park for public parking.”

The report explained that the car parking could accommodate around 50 vehicles and would essentially be used as an overflow with the extra income generated estimated to be £12,250.

The calculation “assumes” that 30 per cent of the car park capacity would be used.

According to Mr Paine it would also cost the council £5,500 a year to run the car park leaving a surplus of £6,750.

County councillor for the town, Liberal Democrat Gareth Ratcliffe supports the move, and the town council have asked the site to be called the “Motte and Bailey” car park as it is next to the motte earthworks.

Called “Hay Tump” this was the site of the first castle which was built by the Norman adventurer Bernard de Neufmarch around 1100.

In the late 11th century, the De Braose Marcher lords built a new fortification on higher ground 200 metres away from the motte and inside the town itself.

This new castle was eventually built of stone.

The decision is set to be taken on Monday, November 25 and to allow for the possibility of the decision being “called in” for scrutiny, will come into force five days later.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

