The stunning images of the Northern Lights as seen across Wales

Wales were treated to a spectacular light show last night, as the Northern Lights lit up the skies.

The light phenomenon Aurora Borealis was seen across the Wales on Sunday evening – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office.

The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the lights across the UK.

The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

These are a selection of the wonderful images captured by people across Wales.

The Aurora Borealis over Snowdonia tonight… pic.twitter.com/22WDmE6Mzx — Chris Parry (@cjparry) February 26, 2023

The tiniest peek of #northernlights from South Wales! Only once I’ve ever managed to see them this far down, and was almost gone by the time I grabbed my actual camera. The sky had a pretty red glow though! #aurora #auroraborealis @TamithaSkov @liamdutton @Schafernaker pic.twitter.com/lPeVdTl2b6 — Owen Rhys Meredith (@owenmeredith) February 26, 2023

Wow just wow. Finally seen the northern lights and from home!!! #northernlights #wales pic.twitter.com/lQKfGYxyYO — Tim Pearce (@TimboPearce) February 26, 2023

