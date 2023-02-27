The stunning images of the Northern Lights as seen across Wales
Wales were treated to a spectacular light show last night, as the Northern Lights lit up the skies.
The light phenomenon Aurora Borealis was seen across the Wales on Sunday evening – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office.
The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the lights across the UK.
The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”
These are a selection of the wonderful images captured by people across Wales.
The Aurora Borealis over Snowdonia tonight… pic.twitter.com/22WDmE6Mzx
— Chris Parry (@cjparry) February 26, 2023
Fantastic aurora display from Mid Wales last night. #NorthernLights #Cambrianmountains pic.twitter.com/2CXEW9TplP
— Rob Davies Astro (@RDavies666) February 27, 2023
Two days ago we were the epicentre of an earthquake and tonight we have #northernlights above #Crickhowell #breconbeacons #Wales #aurora #aurorauk #auroraborealis @BeaconsPhotos pic.twitter.com/HkPMwjxy4k
— GeoWorld Travel ⚒🦖🌋✈ (@GeoWorldTravel) February 27, 2023
Aurora Borealis, Newport Pembrokeshire (SOUTH(!) West Wales) #northernlights #Aurora pic.twitter.com/DKkqsiXsAB
— Iriemember (@EmShev1) February 27, 2023
The tiniest peek of #northernlights from South Wales! Only once I’ve ever managed to see them this far down, and was almost gone by the time I grabbed my actual camera. The sky had a pretty red glow though! #aurora #auroraborealis @TamithaSkov @liamdutton @Schafernaker pic.twitter.com/lPeVdTl2b6
— Owen Rhys Meredith (@owenmeredith) February 26, 2023
Northern lights (aurora borealis) as seen from near Welshpool, Powys, Wales. 2 seconds exposure. #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #Wales @BBCWthrWatchers @MetMattTaylor @Netweather @ThePhotoHour @metoffice pic.twitter.com/qn5pLMDpKh
— Vladimir Morozov (@lepkirk) February 26, 2023
Wow just wow. Finally seen the northern lights and from home!!! #northernlights #wales pic.twitter.com/lQKfGYxyYO
— Tim Pearce (@TimboPearce) February 26, 2023
She danced #aurora #northernlights #Anglesey #wales @ItsYourWales @Ruth_ITV @DerekTheWeather @ChrisPage90 @ITVCharlieP @S4Ctywydd @WeatherAisling @liamdutton @BBCWthrWatchers @Schafernaker @AngleseyScMedia @Sue_Charles @SabrinaJayneLee pic.twitter.com/gUyqRlQi9h
— Anthony Ward (@AntonWardPhoto) February 27, 2023
