Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

The stunning images of the Northern Lights as seen across Wales

27 Feb 2023 2 minute read
Northern Lights as seen from Anglesey (Credit: Anthony Ward)

Wales were treated to a spectacular light show last night, as the Northern Lights lit up the skies.

The light phenomenon Aurora Borealis was seen across the Wales on Sunday evening – and could appear again on Monday night, according to the Meteorological Office.

The Met Office tweeted a series of pictures taken by members of the public which captured the lights across the UK.

The national weather service tweeted: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

These are a selection of the wonderful images captured by people across Wales.

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.