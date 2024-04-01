The Telegraph names two Welsh locations in ‘Britain’s 48 poshest villages’ list

Two quaint Welsh villages have appeared in a list of ‘Britain’s 48 poshest villages’ according to the Telegraph.

The list, written by Anna White and Pieter Snepvangers and compiled by Savills has those in mind who “wish to retire in the countryside, or want to raise children in Britain’s great outdoors.”

The authors looked at locations across Britain, judging them on their ‘chocolate box appeal’ and proximity to essential amenities.

Consideration

As well as an area’s beauty, the authors considered such things as transport connections, schools, pubs, and importantly property prices.

With many flocking to the countryside and coast during the pandemic, the article shares that buyers are now weighing their options up with much more consideration – with criteria shifting due to many office workers having to return to the office.

With many now needing to work at least flexibly, train stations are seen as high on the list, trumping previous Covid-era buyers’ must-haves such as parks and pubs.

“Have it all” villages

With 48 entries in total, only two Welsh villages made the cut which is “based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.”

The first Welsh location is revealed as Shirenewton in Monmouthshire.

With an average house price of £556,956, the chief selling points are said to be Severn Estuary views, a famous Christingle service and yoga.

The authors write: “Shirenewton is the biggest of three villages – the others being Mynyddbach and Earlswood – in between the Usk and Wye valleys in the Monmouthshire hills, with views that stretch down to the Severn Estuary.

““It has a sense of community that rivals other villages,” says Mike Watkins, partner at Mr and Mrs Clarke. “You make friends mainly through the dog-walkers of the village, and at the crossroads of the three villages.”

“It is famous for its Christingle service, to which two ladies bring real donkeys, adds Watkins. There is a primary school, pubs, and yoga in the Church Rooms.”

‘Posh appeal’

The only other entry in the list is Llancarfan in the Vale of Glamorgan.

With an average house price of £592,974, the standouts of the village’s ‘posh appeal’ are its 12th century church, a community pub and the feeling of ‘stepping back in time’.

The authors write: “Llancarfan is just a 10-minute drive from Cardiff Airport, but with little disturbance from planes overhead and leafy meandering country lanes, it feels like taking a “step back in time”, according to WalesOnline.

“As of the 2011 Census, the village is home to approximately 750 people and, while you might think its proximity to Cardiff and Swansea might make it prone to becoming a commuter town, the population has remained stable for the past decade.”

Read the article in full and find out the other entries here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

