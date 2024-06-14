The Welsh Sale heads to Gregynog Hall

Works from some of the most important artist from Wales both past and present, including Kyffin Williams and Josef Herman, will be auctioned at the highly anticipated Welsh Sale this summer.

The Summer Welsh Sale takes place on July 27 and is set to be conducted from the Music Room at Gregynog Hall.

In a first for auctioneers Rogers Jones & Co, they are embarking on a new partnership with historic Gregynog Hall near Newtown in mid-Wales.

The company is soon to be opening a new regional office at Gregynog.

Exactly one hundred years ago, Gregynog became the home of art patrons Gwendoline and Margaret Davies.

The Music Room was the focus of conferences, concerts, music festivals and the display of their Old Master, British and Impressionist masterpieces.

‘Kyffin returns to Gregynog Hall”

To mark the new partnership with Gregynog, Rogers Jones & Co will be holding a double bill of auctions on Saturday 27 July 2024. First up will be the flagship Welsh Sale, followed by the inaugural British & European Art sale.

In the Welsh Sale are artworks by Sir Kyffin Williams, a collection of works by Charles Tunnicliffe, Claudia Williams, Ceri Richards, John Elwyn, Donald McIntyre, Josef Herman, Augustus John and Sir Frank Brangwyn.

In the British & European Art sale are examples by Ken Howard OBE, Dame Laura Knight, Sir Terry Frost, Theodore Major, Fred Yates and Craigie Aitchison.

‘Gwen John and Rodin

Throughout the event, a painting by Gwen John will be displayed alongside two bronzes from Gregynog’s permanent collection by August Rodin, who at one point was Gwen John’s lover.

The auctioneers are also offering a prized collection of works by Sir Kyffin Williams who maintained a close association with Gregynog.

For those bidding in person, visitors are invited to enjoy Gregynog’s Grade I listed gardens or explore the estate, with walks though the Dingle and the Dell, the ancient Great Wood, as well as the lily lake which was created by Gwendoline Davies in the 1920s to replicate the series of Monet waterlily paintings in her collection.

Find out more here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

