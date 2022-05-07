Theatr Clwyd development gets major vote of confidence from donors

Theatr Clwyd is well on its way to achieving its £5m goal to support the redevelopment of the iconic building, thanks to some major philanthropic donations.

Some of the world’s biggest private philanthropic funders have pledged support for the Mold based arts charity and its major capital redevelopment plans, amounting to the highest amount raised by a theatre in Wales, including £1.5m from The Moondance Foundation, their biggest ever single-gift made to an arts organisation in Wales.

The gift from The Moondance Foundation – which supports organisations that have a transformational impact in communities in Wales and beyond – will fund safe, natural, accessible spaces, specifically designed for the needs and use of young people, as well as supporting the environmental sustainability of the building.

As well as the Moondance Foundation gift, the private and public fundraising target has received £500k each from the Wolfson Foundation, the Garfield Weston Foundation, plus a further donation from an anonymous local philanthropist.

Additionally, a £300k pledge from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation will ensure that the organisation can continue its award-winning community work during the build.

These creative engagement initiatives include projects with at-risk young people, those with early-onset memory loss and dementia and school-based civic-responsibility programmes such as the award winning Justice in a Day.

Theatre bosses say the funding will ensure well-equipped rehearsal rooms, high-tech theatres, and open-to-all pathways for new artists, practitioners and creatives, ensuring the development of world-class artistic product and talent in Wales,

Vote of confidence

Theatr Clwyd’s redevelopment has been described as one of Wales’ most culturally significant projects – described by Welsh Government as key in bringing social, economic and cultural benefits to North Wales.

The private and philanthropic gifts support public funding from Welsh Government, the Arts Council of Wales and Flintshire County Council.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director said: “When we started on this capital journey in 2017 we were told it was unlikely we would raise more than £2m of private investment for a theatre in Wales.”

“Due to the generous support of these lead funders we have already reached £3m.”

“This is an empowering vote of confidence for Theatr Clwyd, our values, the quality of our theatre making, and our deeply important community work.”

Ground breaking work

Diane Briere de I’Isle Engelhardt, Founder and Chair of The Moondance Foundation said: “Theatr Clwyd are exceptional – leaders within their field, ambitious, innovative – all with the community at the heart of what they do.”

“We knew, without a doubt, that we needed to make their voice heard and ensure their ground-breaking work continues.”

Paul Ramsbottom, CEO of The Wolfson Foundation said: “Our level of commitment – the highest for a performing arts project in Wales – reflects our enthusiasm and support for Theatr Clwyd’s ambitious vision for the Flintshire community and for the arts in North Wales.”

Theatre bosses said that he pledge from the Garfield Weston Foundation will be a “crucial element” in Theatr Clwyd’s capital fundraising campaign and “will ensure broad access to the arts for everyone in society, through the improvement of vital creative infrastructure.”

Charlotte Mulliner, Esmée Fairbairn Foundation’s Funding Officer, said: “Theatr Clwyd play an integral role in the Mold and wider Flintshire community – not only for arts and culture, but also in bringing people and organisations together to build thriving and inclusive communities.”

