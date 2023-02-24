Therese Coffey accused of hating devolved nations after dog jibe

Therese Coffey has been accused of hating devolved nations after saying “I don’t think the tail should wag the dog” in reference to England potentially following Wales and Scotland in certain policies.

Speaking at the National Farmers Union conference yesterday, the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs answered a question from NFU president Minette Batters about why England didn’t follow Wales and Scotland’s policy example regarding Basic Payment Scheme grants for famers.

Minette Batters said: “Do you think the point there about ‘going together’ bearing in mind that Scotland Wales are waiting until 2024, so they is still direct support amd full BPS payments, do you think it would have been better to have agreed a framework?”

Therese Coffey replied: “No, I don’t think the tail should wag the dog.”

“Arrogant”

The Brexiteer attended the event organised by the NFU to answer questions and speak with people from the farming industry, some of whom had lost businesses this year.

An outraged Welsh farmer branded Coffey’s comment as “arrogant, rude and offensive” in a social media post and other Twitter users flocked to the comment section.

One Tweeted: “She hates devolved nations” and another said: “I’m about to start a ‘safe space’ for English people to learn more about the other nations food and farming policies. They’re going to be amazed.”

Another user said: “Hours later and I’m still astonished at just how appalling she was.”

Therese Coffey’s recent comments have drawn criticism after she suggested that people struggling with the cost of living crisis work more hours in order to pay for food and when speaking about the supermarket salad shortage she advised eating turnips instead of tomatoes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

