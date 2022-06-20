These are the roads in Wales bracing for a ‘big increase’ in traffic during the rail strikes

The AA have warned drivers on some of Wales’ roads to brace for “severe traffic” as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes.

The worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas, they said.

The M4, A55, A5, and A483 in Wales are likely to be the worst affected, according to the AA.

Most railway in Wales will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

An AA route planner spokesman said: “Even though the strike is for three days, many travellers will give up on the trains for the whole week.

“Generally we predict a big increase in traffic in Scotland, Wales and major routes across the UK.

“The impact will be slightly cushioned by record fuel prices deterring some and more commuters deciding to work from home but congestion will still be a problem.”

‘Practical’

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said the strikes will “inevitably lead to the roads being used more”.

He said that “major city routes” were likely to see some of the biggest increases in traffic volumes, “as even if rail lines are still open, there will be significantly fewer trains running”.

“With strikes like these planned it’s perhaps little wonder that so many drivers across the country are dependent on their vehicles,” he said.

“Traffic jams aside, using a car often turns out to be the most practical and reliable way of getting around.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

