‘They changed the rules halfway through’ Johnson complains as he signs off as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson complained that they had “changed the rules halfway through” as he gave his final speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, highlighting his government’s record on Brexit, supporting Ukraine and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

He said he would be offering “fervent support” to Liz Truss’ government during a “tough time” for households across the country.

He said: “This is it, folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

Boris Johnson celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout as he delivered his final speech from No 10 as Prime Minister.

He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.

“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”

He added: “Those who want to break up our Union will keep trying but will never, ever succeed.

“If Dilyn [the dog] and Larry [the cat] can put their differences behind them, so can the Conservative party.”

As soon as Boris Johnson began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing Street.

The song is a remix of “Bye Bye Baby” which Port Talbot anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters often play during protests.

Others could be heard shouting from Whitehall.

Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis.

Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, the new party leader will fly to Balmoral on Tuesday where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.

She will then return to Westminster where she is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister before getting down to the business of appointing her ministerial team. The weather could result in Ms Truss addressing the nation for the first time as prime minister on Tuesday afternoon inside No 10 rather than outside the Downing Street door, as is tradition.

