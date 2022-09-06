‘They changed the rules halfway through’ Johnson complains as he signs off as Prime Minister
Boris Johnson complained that they had “changed the rules halfway through” as he gave his final speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, highlighting his government’s record on Brexit, supporting Ukraine and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
He said he would be offering “fervent support” to Liz Truss’ government during a “tough time” for households across the country.
He said: “This is it, folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning. In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.
“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”
Boris Johnson celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout as he delivered his final speech from No 10 as Prime Minister.
He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.
“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”
He added: “Those who want to break up our Union will keep trying but will never, ever succeed.
“If Dilyn [the dog] and Larry [the cat] can put their differences behind them, so can the Conservative party.”
As soon as Boris Johnson began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing Street.
The song is a remix of “Bye Bye Baby” which Port Talbot anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters often play during protests.
Others could be heard shouting from Whitehall.
Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis.
Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, the new party leader will fly to Balmoral on Tuesday where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.
She will then return to Westminster where she is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister before getting down to the business of appointing her ministerial team.
The weather could result in Ms Truss addressing the nation for the first time as prime minister on Tuesday afternoon inside No 10 rather than outside the Downing Street door, as is tradition.
“They changed the rules” ! – more a case of Boris made them up as he went along and promptly forgot them. Moron.
THEY changed the rules? HE trashed the rules and us seekers of Independence may not need to succeed in breaking up the Union but just sit back and watch it die at the hands of his disorderly oppressive gang of dictators.
No, you are wrong. Despite their disorderly and self centred approach it will require a massive and sustained campaign on a number of fronts to topple the current Union structure. Too many politicians and others have much at stake and will fight to defend the status quo. The Tory regime will go under a bus but the alternative Brit options, such as Starmer, are no more encouraging. So no sitting back and watch and wait. It will need a push, push, push……
I believe he said “… the Union is so strong that those that want to break it up will keep trying, but they will never, ever succeed”. Looking forward to seeing a vociferous response from Scotland and Cymru.
Boris Johnson, delusional right to the bitter end. He got Brexit done. Hardly. No oven-ready meal promised. It’s currently cold & congealed on the political plate. That’s his legacy. And how many times is he going to quote Covid & Ukraine as an excuse to back up his ego? Good riddance. Clowns belong in circuses not government!
,#YesCymru 🏴✊. #PlaidCymru 🏴 #FightingForWelshIndependence 🏴✊ #ToxicToryUnionism 🇬🇧👎☣️
The Tories are so united that Boris and Blundertruss have taken separate planes to Balmoral at our expense.
Crisis? What crisis?
Of course, it is entirely his own fault.
It sounds a bit Trumpy to be showing such barely concealed irritation at being removed from office, no doubt he will continue to do this from a newspaper column and the backbenches.
I don’t think he’ll last much longer as an MP, he’ll either be pressured into resigning or do so of his own accord in order to focus on well-paid gigs of after-dinner speeches in America.
Steve Bray has outlasted severalTory PMs and he will probably outlast this Maggie clo e